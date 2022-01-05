Plattsburgh girls beat SLP, 5-0, NCCS boys fall to Saranac

PLATTSBURGH — A three-goal third period helped power the Plattsburgh girls past Saranac Lake Placid, 5-0, in a Upstate New York Girls Hockey League game, Wednesday.
“It was nice to get a game,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “Both teams played hard.”
Amaya Abellard got things going for Plattsburgh, breaking the ice 6:57 into the first period with a goal assisted by Adyson Campbell, before Amanda Vaughn quickly doubled the lead just under two minutes later, assisted by Ava Perry.
Vaughn then assisted on a late power-play marker when Rachel Madore capitalized with 15 seconds left in the period.
Madore scored her second of the game late in the middle period, and Ada Johnston capped off the night with a late goal in the third to make it 5-0.
Amelia Lebrun stopped all 11 SLP shots sent her way to earn the shutout, while Kelsey McKillip stopped 37 of the Hornets 42 shots while in the SLP nets.
Plattsburgh 5, SLP 0
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
PHS 3 1 1 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Abellard (Campbell), 6:57. 2, PHS, Vaughn (Perry), 8:46. 3, PHS, Madore PPG (Vaughn, Brown), 14:45.
Second period- 4, PHS, Madore (Montville, Brown), 13:19.
Third period- 5, PHS, Johnston (Brown), 12:38.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 11-11. McKillip, SLP, 42-37.
BOYS
SARANAC 6
NORTHESTERN CLINTON 3
ROUSES POINT — The Chiefs' Landen Duprey and Mason Patnode were too much for the Cougars.
Duprey scored three goals and Patnode made 36 saves in net as Saranac skated to a CVAC win.
The game was scoreless until less than two minutes remained in the first period when Duprey tallied twice, the first with 1:35 left in the opening stanza and the second with 1:12 remaining.
“Those two goals hurt,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “If we get out of the period scoreless, maybe it's a different game.”
Saranac's Hayden Buckley and NCCS' Ryan Racine then exchanged goals in the second period before Duprey and Hunter Provost tallied power-play goals early in the third to break the game open at 5-1.
Zach O'Connell scored on a breakaway to give the Chiefs a 6-1 advantage before the Cougars got back to within three later on with Chase Letourneau and Winnie Simpson scoring.
“We still need to cut down on our mistakes, but I can't fault the players' effort tonight,” Lafountain said. “We ended up with 39 shots on goal.
“Their goalie played well. He made some timely saves, especially in the first period.”
Saranac 6, NCCS 3
SCS 2 1 3 — 6
NCCS 0 1 2 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Maggy), 15:25. 2, SCS, Duprey, 15:48.
Second period- 3, SCS, Buckley (Webb), 6:54. 4, NCCS, Racine ppg (Ebersole), 16:31.
Third period- 5, SCS, Duprey ppg (Barnes, Buckley), :17. 6, SCS, Provost ppg (Buckley, O'Connell), 2:59. 7, SCS, O'Connell, 7:00. 8, NCCS, Letourneau, 9:41. 9, NCCS, Simpson (Bulriss), 14:03.
Shots/Saves- Patnode, SCS, 39-36. Judkins, NCCS, 30-24.
