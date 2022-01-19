Plattsburgh girls beat Beekmantown, 2-0

BEEKMANTOWN — The Plattsburgh High girls went to Beekmantown’s rink and came home with a 2-0 win, Wednesday.
After a scoreless first period, Abby Phillips got the Hornets on the board 13:18 into the middle frame, assisted by Tekla Fine-Lease and Adyson Campbell.
Rachel Madore then made it 2-0, Plattsburgh, six seconds into the third, assisted by Amanda Vaughn.
Kennedy Ritter stopped 19 of the Hornets’ 21 shots in the Eagle loss, while Plattsburgh’s Amelia Lebrun stopped 10 shots in her shutout.
“I am very impressed with our team’s effort tonight, especially Kennedy’s,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “Kennedy made some big saves for us and she did what a goalie is supposed to do, she gave us a chance to win.”
Ruest also praised Hornet Amanda Vaughn’s defensive play for breaking up many Eagle scoring chances.
“(It was a) great league matchup between two rival teams,” Ruest said. “Our young team continues to impress this coaching staff with their hard work at practice and it is beginning to pay off for them in game play.”
Plattsburgh 2, Beekmantown 0
PHS 0 1 1 — 2
BCS 0 0 0 — 0
First period- No scoring.
Second period- 1, PHS, A. Phillips (Fine-Lease, A. Campbell), 13:18.
Third period- 2, PHS, Madore (Vaughn) 0:06.
Shots/Saves- LeBrun, PHS, 10-10. Ritter, BCS, 21-19.
