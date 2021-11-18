Plattsburgh geared up for home-opener against Skidmore

PLATTSBURGH — The boys are back in town.
For the first time this season, and actually since early 2020, the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team will be in action at Memorial Hall.
The Cardinals (1-2) host Skidmore (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their home-opener.
Now three games into the season, Plattsburgh is looking for more consistency.
"Our guys need to continue to push forward and play a complete 40 minutes," Cardinals coach Mike Blaine said.
"Each of our games so far, we have had stretches where we have played very well on offense and defense and then stretches where we were out of sync. A small window of lost focus can be the difference between winning and losing."
Plattsburgh opened the season in early November with a 1-1 start at the Colonial Classic before dropping an 85-70 decision to St. Lawrence on Tuesday.
With the Thoroughbreds now in town, the Cardinals have their work cut out for them.
"They are a very big team across the board," Blaine said. "They have good length with their guards and are big up front. They are sound defensively and will stretch you out. This is a game where there is not a lot of margin for error."
Tautvydas Kupstas leads Skidmore in scoring with 23 points per game, and Greg Skoric nearly averaged a double-double through two games thanks to 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
For Plattsburgh, the opportunity to be home is a jolt of energy.
Thanks to Casella Waste Systems, all Cardinal men's and women's basketball home games will be free this season.
"With the combination of our first home game in so long as well as the generosity of Casella, we are hoping for a great turnout," Blaine said. "For so many of our guys, this will be their first home game in Cardinal Country, and it's going to be really exciting for them. I know they are looking forward to it."
Newcomer Kevin Tabb has been a bright spot early for Plattsburgh and leads the Cardinals in scoring with 16.7 points per game.
Returners Axel Rodriguez (14.3) and Erik Salo (13.7) have done their part to contribute points on the board for the Cardinals with double-digit averages, and Salo is also averaging a double-double with 10.3 boards per game.
The starting lineup has remained the same in all three of Plattsburgh's contests so far with Tabb, Rodriguez, Salo, Cameron Ness and Marlon Todd getting the nods.
"We made some strides on Tuesday, and we are really starting to realize just how precise we have to be every game," Blaine said. "We have to be sound in what we do. We can't be stagnant on the floor, and we have to keep moving."
This Skidmore matchup begins a stretch of six straight home games that will take the Cardinals right to the end of the first semester.
There's a lot more work to be done for Plattsburgh to get where it wants to be, and some home cooking may do the trick.
"We are hoping we can build some consistency in this stretch," Blaine said.
"There is less logistical hurdles at home and less distractions. We are lucky we get to just focus on getting better every day, and hopefully using the familiarity of Memorial Hall will build some confidence."
