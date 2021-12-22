Plattsburgh, Franklin Academy girls skate to wins

POTSDAM — Plattsburgh High’s girls traveled to Potsdam for a non-league tuneup before winter break, Wednesday, and came out with a 4-0 win, with McKenzie Brown tallying a hat trick in the victory.
“Our team is happy to move into the holiday break with a solid win,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “We will continue to search for our complete identity throughout January.”
Brown opened the scoring 12:21 into the first period, putting Plattsburgh up by one before the intermission, before Amanda Vaughn made it 2-0, 5:46 into the middle frame.
Brown added her second of the game just 35 seconds before the end of the second period and completed her hat trick 7:52 into the third.
Amelia Lebrun stopped all 11 Potsdam shots she faced to earn the shutout.
Plattsburgh 4, Potsdam 0
PHS 1 2 1 — 4
PDM 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PHS, Brown, 12:21.
Second period- 2, PHS, Vaughn (Abellard), 5:46. 3, PHS, Brown (Vaughn, Courson), 14:25.
Third period- 4, PHS, Brown, 7:52.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 11-11. Tessier, PDM, 10-8; Johnson, PDM, 10-8.
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 7
SARANAC LAKE PLACID 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Huskies scored their way to a decisive victory over Saranac Lake Placid in Upstate New York Girls Hockey League action, Wednesday.
Franklin Academy saw six different goal scorers in the game. Lindsey Durant scored twice and recorded an assist for the Huskies.
The matchup came after a 10-day period in which SLP was down seven players due to illness and injury, SLP coach Butch Martin said.
SLP goalie Kelsey McKillip stopped 33 of Franklin Academy’s 40 shots in the loss.
“She made a bunch of great saves,” Martin said. “At least three of the goals bounced off a player’s body. She makes the saves she needs to.”
Franklin Academy 7, SLP 0
FA 2 3 2 — 7
SLP 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, FA, Cook-Francis (Cook, V. St. Hilaire), 4:56. 2, FA, V. St. Hilaire (Cook-Francis), 7:12.
Second period- 3, FA, Monette (Stone, Durant), 1:38. 4, FA, Laplant (Cook-Francis), 3:53. 5, FA, W. St. Hilaire (Swamp), 5:18.
Third period- 6, FA, Durant, 4:46. 7, FA, Durant (Cook), 8:17.
Shots/Saves- Norcross, FA, 20-20. McKillip, SLP, 40-33.
