PLATTSBURGH — The energy was not there at the start, but it certainly was by the end.
The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team just wishes it put one more goal on the board.
The Cardinals (0-0-1) opened their season with a 2-2 tie in double overtime against Castleton (0-0-1) in a non-conference affair, Wednesday.
Avery Durgan and Allison Seidman both found the back of the net for Plattsburgh, and Rylee Nichols scored both of the Spartans’ markers.
Plattsburgh fell down 2-0 in the first half and just seemed out of sync, but a tally just before halftime seemed to propel the Cardinals into a great groove for the remainder of regulation and overtime.
“Coming out of a 2-0 hole, I will take the fight we showed,” Plattsburgh coach Tania Armellino said. “It would have been easy to slow down, but we sped up at halftime. We just needed to slow down in the sense of staying composed and finding those through balls and take things up the middle.”
Nichols opened scoring eight minutes into the match and then buried her second on a direct kick with 7:23 to go in the first half.
That’s when a fire was lit under the Cardinals.
Durgan scored just under two minutes before halftime to send Plattsburgh into the half with some momentum.
And for Durgan, a Beekmantown alumna, it was her first goal as a Cardinal.
“It was special,” Durgan said. “I have been playing on this field since I was young, but it is totally different now, which is cool. It’s a whole new environment, and that’s exciting. It’s the best feeling to get out there and work as a team, and I am excited to see where this game takes us.”
After a halftime pep talk, Plattsburgh kept the energy going.
Seidman netted the equalizer with 11:07 left in regulation off an assist from Emily Frodyma, who also assisted on Durgan’s goal.
Yells from the Cardinals’ bench could be heard as the team shouted out that it was a brand new game.
“As we went through the game more, the positivity increased, which helped us on the field,” Durgan said. “We picked up the pace and played a lot harder in the second half.”
Castleton goalkeeper Alex Benfatti played hero for her team in overtime as she denied multiple shots from Plattsburgh’s Kirsten Villemaire and one scoring chance from Frodyma.
Benfatti recorded 10 saves, and the Cardinals’ Julia Ennis notched four stops.
Benfatti, teamed up with the rest of the Castleton defense, proved to be stingy against Plattsburgh.
“They want you to launch those balls on the diagonal and then they can win them in the air,” Armellino said.
“Our team has to learn that we don’t have to launch the ball unless it’s with purpose. When a team is compact, you have to keep the ball on the ground and drag them out. Our team needs to remind themselves of that, and we did in the second half much better.”
The Cardinals have a busy weekend ahead with road visits to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Saturday, and Russell Sage College, Sunday.
With one game in the books, Armellino is continuing to learn about her team.
“The way they move the ball is very good,” Armellino said. “We still want to play with the ball on the ground. We know we are going to play with some teams that are direct. We need to draw out that back line a bit more. I learned a lot about our resilience, especially in that second half. I think those are the things I am most proud of.”
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Castleton 2 (2OT)
CAS 2 0 0 0 — 2
PSU 1 1 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, CAS, Nichols (Barrett), 8:00. 2, CAS, Nichols, 37:35. 3, PSU, Durgan (Frodyma), 43:10.
Second half- 4, PSU, Seidman (Frodyma), 78:53.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 25-10.
Saves- Benfatti, CAS, 10. Ennis, PSU, 4.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.