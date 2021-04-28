Plattsburgh falls short of playoff berth, swept by New Paltz

NEW PALTZ – The Plattsburgh State softball team concluded the 2021 season with a pair of setbacks at SUNYAC foe New Paltz on Wednesday. The Cardinals lost the first game, 7-0, and the second game, 7-1, at Mary Gray Deane Field.
In game two of the doubleheader, Madison Walker (Denver, Colo./Williamston [Mich.]) recorded her first career hit and RBI.
Plattsburgh State ends its season under first-year head coach Sam Van Dorn with a 7-9 (6-9 SUNYAC) record. New Paltz stands at 6-10 (3-8 SUNYAC).
Seniors Alexandra Clifford (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa), Bella Spadinger (Loudonville, N.Y./Shaker), Walker and Hanna Whitney (Keene, N.Y./Keene Central), and graduate student Frannie Merkel (Brewster, N.Y./Brewster) finished their Cardinal careers. Walker was also a four-year member of the Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team and Whitney played on the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team for four years.
Game 1
New Paltz 7
Plattsburgh State 0
New Paltz scored all seven of its runs in the first two innings of the game and Plattsburgh State was unable to mount a comeback.
New Paltz took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when right fielder Nina Simms hit a two-run double to left field.
The Hawks stretched their lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the second inning when they scored five runs. Three Hawks tallied RBI extra-base hits in the inning. Designated player Katie Quagliana and Simms each tallied a run-scoring double, and shortstop Rhionna Bianchini drove in a run with a triple to right field. First baseman Kelly Marmorowski and center fielder Sydney Bonewit also added RBI singles for the Hawks.
New Paltz wouldn't score again as Plattsburgh State's sophomore starting pitcher Julia Golino (Mount Sinai, N.Y./Mount Sinai) bounced back to not allow a run the rest of the game. Golino (2-4) pitched a six-inning complete game in defeat – allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits. She struck out three batters and walked none.
However, Plattsburgh State's offense was unable to solve New Paltz starting pitcher Jillian Harrison (2-0) and reliever Emily Fox who combined for a four-hit shutout. Harrison, who pitched the first three innings, held the Cardinals to one hit. Harrison recorded one strikeout and three walks. Fox tossed the final four innings in relief – limiting Plattsburgh State to three hits, while tallying one strikeout and one walk.
The Cardinals had chances to score as they put runners on second and third base in both the first and sixth innings, but were unable to get the run-scoring hit they needed.
Sophomore right fielder Alexa Murray (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y./Comsewogue) tallied her seventh multi-hit game of the season with two hits for Plattsburgh State.
New Paltz held a 10-4 advantage in hits.
Game 2
New Paltz 7
Plattsburgh State 1
Game two was close early as Plattsburgh State trailed New Paltz, 2-1, through the first four innings, but New Paltz added on three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning to hand Plattsburgh State a setback.
New Paltz took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Marmorowski.
Making her first career start Plattsburgh State in right field, Walker garnered her first career hit and first career RBI with a single to center field that scored Clifford from third base. The run tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning.
However, Plattsburgh State would not score again as Quagliana (3-3) tossed a complete game for the Hawks. Quagliana scattered six hits over seven innings, while recording four strikeouts and not walking a batter in a 76-pitch performance.
Sophomore pitcher Kristina Maggiacomo (South Setauket, N.Y./Ward Mellville) kept the Cardinals in the game with the score 2-1 until the fifth inning when New Paltz took advantage of Plattsburgh State defensive miscues to score three runs (two unearned) to make the score 5-1. Two runs in the inning came on errors and the third run scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Simms.
Quagliana finished off the scoring with a two-run double to right field that made the final score 7-1.
Maggiacomo (5-5) allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits in a six-inning complete game. She struck out five batters and walked two, while throwing 122 pitches.
Clifford led Plattsburgh State with two hits in the game.
Whitney made her first career appearance as a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth inning.
New Paltz held a 7-6 edge in hits.
—
Game 1
New Paltz 7, Plattsburgh State 0
PSU 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
NP 250 000 X — 7 10 3
Golino and Torres. Harrison, Fox (4) and Rappold. WP- Harrison. LP- Golino. 2B- Quagliana (NP), Marmorowski (NP), Simms (NP) 2. 3B- Bianchini (NP).
Game 2
New Paltz 7, Plattsburgh State 1
PSU 010 000 0 — 1 6 3
NP 110 032 X — 7 7 1
Maggiacomo and Diller. Quagliana and Rappold. WP- Quagliana. LP- Maggiacomo. 2B- Diller (PSU), Quagliana (NP) 2. 3B- Bonewit (NP).
