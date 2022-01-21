PLATTSBURGH — Amanda Vaughn celebrated Senior Night with a hat trick as the Plattsburgh and Franklin Academy girls hockey teams battled to a 3-3 tie at the AmeriCan North Sports Center, Friday.
“This (game) is big for down the road,” Hornet coach Trevor Cameron said. “We had chances to win it and came up a little short; in time, we will bury our chances and tighten up a little defensively. Credit both teams for an exciting, well-played game.”
Julia Perras opened the scoring for the Huskies with the first period’s only goal, assisted by Claudia LaPlant, before Laplant set up FA’s 2-0 goal just 43 seconds into the second period, with Olivia Cook converting on the play.
Vaughn got the Hornets on the board shortly after, with Ada Johnston setting up the goal, but the Huskies got the two-goal lead right back when Alyx St. Hilaire scored at the 4:20 mark on the power play.
Vaughn then cut the lead to one before the end of the second, assisted by McKenzie Brown and Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez.
Amelia Lebrun stopped 24 of Franklin Academy’s 27 shots, while Gina Norcross stopped 15 of 18 shots in the Huskies’ nets.
Plattsburgh seniors Rebecah Courson, Ada Johnston and Reese Montville were also honored.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Franklin Academy 3
FA 1 2 0 — 3
PHS 0 2 1 — 3
First period- 1, FA, Perras (LaPlant), 3:51.
Second period- 2, FA, Cook (LaPlant), 0:43. 3, PHS, Vaughn (Johnston), 3:29. 4, FA, St. Hilaire PPG (LaPlant), 4:20. 5, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Amaya-Gutierrez), 8:16.
Third period- 6, PHS, Vaughn (Johnston, Brown), 10:21.
Shots/Saves- LeBrun, PHS, 27-24. Norcross, FA, 18-15.
NON-LEAGUE
MASSENA 7
BEEKMANTOWN 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Red Raiders’ Sophia Prentice recorded a hat trick in a decisive non-league victory over the Eagles.
She started the night assisting on Massena’s opening goal by Brooke Terry. Ella Matejcik made it a 2-0 game before the second period, and then Prentice got to work, recording the entire hat trick in the second period.
In the middle of Prentice’s three goals, Meegan Burdo got Beekmantown on the board with her first varsity goal.
“Overall, I was very proud of the girls' effort tonight,” Eagles assistant coach Rob Dandrow said. “Our defense played well and did a nice job of holding a good Massena team with some skilled forwards to 22 shots.”
Lily Pratt nabbed Beekmantown’s only other goal, scoring in the third period, and Massena’s Bella Cromie and Brooke Terry each added a tally to make the final 7-2 score.
—
Massena 7, Beekmantown 2
MAS 2 3 2 — 7
BCS 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, MAS, Terry (Prentice), 4:53. 2, MAS, Matejcik (Hurlbut), 13:56.
Second period- 3, MAS, Prentice (Terry), 1:15. 4, MAS, Prentice (Terry), 3:15. 5, BCS, Burdo (Pratt), 8:54. 6, MAS, Prentice (Terry), 12:49.
Third period- 7, BCS, Pratt (Bresnahan), 4:48. 8, MAS, B. Cromie (A. Cromie), 7:58. 9, MAS, Terry (Hurlbut), 12:51.
Shots/Saves- Ritter, BCS, 22-15. Garrow, MAS, 13-11.
