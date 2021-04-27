BEEKMANTOWN — Plattsburgh punched first, Peru punched back but Plattsburgh punched last.
The Hornets opened their season on Monday night with a thrilling 33-28 victory over the Nighthawks in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.
Down 27-8 to start the second half, Peru stormed back and showed plenty of fight, scoring three unanswered times to take a 28-27 advantage, but Plattsburgh had some fight and mental fortitude of its own.
"We just had to pick it up after we fell behind," Hornets quarterback Liam Perkins said. "There were seven minutes left and the clock was not our friend, so if we did not get moving, we were not going to win."
With all the momentum swayed in the Nighthawks' direction, the Hornets responded on their ensuing drive after falling behind for the first time all game.
Plattsburgh went 70 yards on just five plays and found the end zone when Perkins connected with Michael Phillips for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 6:30 remaining.
Peru had three separate drives to try and take the lead after that, but the Nighthawks came up empty.
Peru's last drive started at the Hornets' 34-yard line, but a holding penalty on third down pushed the Nighthawks all the way back to the 45-yard line.
Two plays later, a pass from Peru quarterback Zach O'Connell intended for Preston Daniels fell short, which turned the ball over on downs.
"I know how good Peru is, and we just had to figure out if we could answer on offense and defense," Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau said.
"The defense was kind of thrown together over the last few days with injuries and other things, but we just leaned on the guys who could play football and do some things. It's a testament to these guys having some experience and being able to be versatile."
Perkins led the Plattsburgh offense with 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with 264 passing yards, which included the touchdown pass to Phillips as well as another scoring connection to Jayvon Carpenter.
Perkins opened the game with two rushing scores and helped the Hornets jump out to a 13-0 lead with 2:58 left in the opening quarter.
O'Connell and the Nighthawks responded when the Peru quarterback hit Zach Tyrell in stride for an 11-yard touchdown 50 seconds later.
Plattsburgh grabbed control of the momentum for the remainder of the first half thanks to Perkins and Carpenter hooking up for a 36-yard score with 1.3 seconds left in the first quarter and Perkins then scoring again on the ground with 3:06 to go before halftime.
"Our starters put in all that work early in the game to get us out to a nice lead," Perkins said. "We had some injuries during the game, but we really wanted it. That was our mentality since the start, and we went out and got it."
Connor Hart got the Nighthawks' rally started with a 7-yard touchdown scamper for the lone score of the third quarter.
Gavin Padron and O'Connell both scored on 1-yard rushes to help give Peru its first lead with 7:47 remaining in regulation.
"I am super proud of the effort," Nighthawks coach Ryon O'Connell said. "We talked at halftime. We knew we could either give up or come back and fight. I thought the senior leaders did an outstanding job leading us.
"We had some times where we did not score when we were in the red zone in the first half, and for us not to score in the red zone, that's on the coaching staff. That's on me. I told the kids that. If we get the ball in the red zone, I have to find plays to get us in, and I did not do that."
In Week 2, Peru travels to play AuSable Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just great to play a football game," Ryon O'Connell said. "The kids have been waiting for so long. It's upsetting that we were not on the right side of the scoreboard, but I am happy for the Peru kids, the PHS kids and the North Country. It was a great football game."
A banged up Hornets squad will play against Saranac at Beekmantown at 1 p.m. Saturday, and will welcome some time to get rested up for that clash.
"We had some guys that were not 100 percent show a lot of grit tonight," Bordeau said. "They were taped up and injured and playing on one leg. They will be feeling this for a couple days, but they got the win."
Plattsburgh High 33, Peru 28
Peru 8 0 6 14 — 28
PHS 20 7 0 6 — 33
First quarter
PHS- Perkins 6 run (kick fails), 7:28.
PHS- Perkins 8 run (Mulligan kick), 2:58.
PCS- Tyrell 11 pass from O'Connell (O'Connell run), 2:08.
PHS- Carpenter 36 pass from Perkins (Mulligan kick), 1.3.
Second quarter
PHS- Perkins 1 run (Mulligan kick), 3:06.
Third quarter
PCS- Hart 8 run (pass fails), 8:57.
Fourth quarter
PCS- Padron 1 run (Hayes run), 10:04.
PCS- O'Connell 1 run (pass fails), 7:47.
PHS- Phillips 23 pass from Perkins, 6:30.
Individual statistics
Rushing
PCS- Padron 11-60, TD; Hayes 6-60; O'Connell 10-51, TD; Hart 5-25, TD; Duprey 1-1; Swyers 1-(-2). Totals: 34-195, 3TD.
PHS- Perkins 15-140, 3TD; McGinnis 5-27; Bordeau 9-27; Golden 4-23; Carpenter 1-10; Phillips 1-(-1). Totals: 35-226, 3TD.
Passing
PCS- O'Connell 15-36-0-215, TD; Hart 1-1-0-(-1). Totals: 16-37-0-214.
PHS- Perkins 13-22-0-264, 2TD.
Receiving
PCS- Hart 5-65; Ri. Hebert 5-52; Tyrell 2-41, TD; Hayes 1-29; Duprey 1-20; Ro. Hebert 1-8; O'Connell 1-(-1).
PHS- Carpenter 5-107, TD; Phillips 4-101, TD; Bordeau 1-26; McGinnis 1-23; Golden 1-5; Gonzalez 1-2.
