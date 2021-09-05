Plattsburgh edges Chazy for Frankie Garrow Memorial title

CHAZY — For being so early in the season, Plattsburgh High and Chazy sure played with a playoff energy, Saturday.
The Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament championship came right down to the wire and went the way of the Hornets.
Thanks to Peter Wylie finding the back of the net with 45 seconds remaining in regulation, Plattsburgh came away with a feisty 1-0 victory over the Eagles to take home the preseason tournament title.
"This is a statement game for us," Hornets coach Chris LaRose said. "I don't care if they are Class D. Chazy is a top-notch program. Classifications mean nothing when we play Chazy. You are talking soccer versus soccer, and this is going to be a huge confidence boost for us going into next week in conference play."
Plattsburgh had a few chances earlier in the match, including two shots off the post in the same sequence with 30 minutes to go in the second half.
But the Hornets finally broke the ice when a scramble within the 6-yard box resulted in Wylie putting home the game's lone tally off an assist from Owen Mulligan.
"It tapped off a defender and went to the goalie," Wylie said. "It hit off the goalie, and then I stuck my foot out and tapped it in.
"It was great because we wanted it. They were great, but we wanted it."
The Eagles generated some momentum in the second half and won the possession battle for about 15 minutes to start before the play shifted back to a more neutral nature.
The lone goal Chazy surrendered was something Eagles coach Rob McAuliffe said can be turned into a beneficial learning lesson for his squad.
"We have so many young starters," McAuliffe said. "They will learn how you can't turn off the engine in a game even for a second or a game can be over. We might have not defended well on that one play and one moment, and we got punished for it. Good teams are going to punish you for a mistake, and that's what happened."
Dalton Thay turned in a four-save shutout to anchor Plattsburgh in goal.
Zane Stevens made 10 stops for the Eagles.
"Any and all adversity that was thrown at us, we responded," LaRose said. "Anything Chazy came at us with, we showed we can handle anything. To battle like that and to not give up on a play, that shows heart."
The Hornets begin their conference schedule with a visit to AuSable Valley at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, while Chazy travels to Northern Adirondack for a 4:30 p.m. clash on Friday.
"Plattsburgh is a very good team," McAuliffe said. "On a different day, we may have won that game. We can walk away from this weekend knowing we have a pretty good team. I feel pretty confident with our team going forward because they have a tremendous work ethic."
—
Plattsburgh High 1, Chazy 0
PHS 0 1 — 1
CCRS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PHS, Wylie (Mulligan), 0:45.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 12-6.
Saves- Goerlitz, PHS, 4.Stevens, CCRS, 10.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
