PLATTSBURGH — Saranac’s Zach O’Connell recorded the 100th point of his varsity career, but the Plattsburgh High boys hockey team got the last laugh, winning 7-2 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Thursday.
“We’ve been struggling of late, so it was nice to see the boys respond well with a big league win,” Hornet coach Joe Tolosky said.
Jackson Kain got his six-point night (4G, 2A) started for Plattsburgh with the game’s first goal, converting on a Hayden Colburn assist 11:05 into the first frame. Colburn made it 2-0, Hornets, just over two minutes later.
Hayden Buckley got the Chiefs on the board before the end of the first, though, cutting the lead to 2-1, Plattsburgh, with his 98th varsity point, inching closer to the 100-point milestone himself.
O’Connell’s 100th point came as a secondary assist when Hunter Provost converted a Ryan Maggy pass to tie the game at 2-2, 3:43 into the second period.
“A big congratulations to Zach for his 100th point,” Tolosky said. “A great player and an even greater kid.”
The rest of the game, though, would be all Plattsburgh.
Jace Lacey netted his first goal of the game while Kain completed his hat trick in the second period.
Then, in the third period, Kain and Lacey each added another to make the final 7-2 score.
O’CONNELL
Saranac coach Robert Knowles said that it was special to see O'Connell reach the milestone, and praised his on-ice ability.
“Zach's ability and talent level is right at the top of the league,” Knowles said. “He is very knowledgeable and very coachable.”
Knowles’ uncle coached O’Connell in youth hockey, he said, so he’s known him as a receptive, hard-working athlete since the start.
“I'm proud of him and look forward to the remainder of his junior and senior years,” Knowles said.
—
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac 2
PHS 1 2 2 — 5
SCS 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PHS, Kain (Colburn, Lacey), 11:05. 2, PHS, Colburn (Lacey), 13:22. 3, SCS, Buckley, 14:25.
Second period- 4, SCS, Provost (Maggy, O’Connell), 3:43. 5, PHS, Lacey (Kain, Colburn), 11:37. 6, PHS, Kain (B. Calkins, Lacey), 14:09. 7, PHS, Kain PPG (Lacey, Knowles), 16:23.
Third period- 8, PHS, Kain PPG (Colburn, Lacey), 1:13. 9, PHS, Lacey (Pachter, Kain), 13:04.
Shots/Saves- T. Calkins, PHS, 30-28. Patnode, SCS, 15-12; McLane, SCS, 24-20.
