Plattsburgh drops close tilt with high-ranked Geneseo, 3-2

GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team showed Friday night it can skate with the top-ranked team in Division III.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, however, they came up short on the scoreboard.
Geneseo (4-0, 2-0) took an early 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Plattsburgh (2-2-1, 1-1-1) in SUNYAC play.
"The team showed a lot of character and heart," Plattsburgh coach Steve Moffat said. "Especially facing adversity when we fell behind, 2-0.
"The guys are still figuring out how good we can be when we're skating five-aside. Once we figure that out, we'll be fine. I feel we can skate with anyone in the country."
Justin Cmunt gave the Knights a 2-0 advantage when he opened the scoring at 7:47 of the first period and then added a power-play goal at 11:12.
The Cardinals, however, got a big goal from Carson Gallagher with a minute to go in the opening stanza to cut the deficit in half.
Neither team scored in the second period, but Plattsburgh spent a good part of the period down a skater as it had penalty issues.
"I don't have a problem when we take a good hard penalty," Moffat said. "But the stick penalties are a negative. Fortunately, we did a good job on the penalty kill."
Peter Morgan did give Geneseo its two-goal lead back at 5:37 of the third period before Joe Kile's power-play goal at 13:03 pulled the Cardinals back to within 3-2.
The Cardinals stayed out of the penalty box in the final stanza and outshot the Knights, 15-5, in the third.
"I don't know if Geneseo took their foot off the gas some when they went back up by two," Moffat said. "It's not easy coming back from a two-goal deficit in the third.
"But we kept competing and played hard to the end. We have some leaders starting to emerge on the team."
The Cardinals, who were outshot by a 21-13 margin over the first two periods, ended up with a 28-26 advantage. Anthony Del Tufo stopped 23 of 26 shots in the Plattsburgh nets.
"We still need to get more pucks to the net," Moffat said, "We need to get some goals off rebounds.
"Geneseo was able to take advantage of its scoring chances tonight and we weren't able to."
The Cardinals will have to regroup for a game at Brockport tonight.
"That's going to be another difficult game for us," Moffat said.
Geneseo State 3, Plattsburgh State 2
Score by periods:
Plattsburgh State 1 0 1 — 2
Geneseo State 2 0 1 — 3
First period- 1, GEN, Cmunt (Gilmour, Miller), 7:47. 2, GEN, Cmunt ppg (Wunder, Wilkins), 11:12. 3, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale, Modry), 19:00.
Second period- no scoring.
Third period- 4, GEN, Morgan (Wunder), 5:37. 5, PSU, Kile ppg (Jirousek, Ring), 13:03.
Shots on goal:
Plattsburgh State 7 6 15 — 28
Geneseo State 13 8 5 — 26
Goaltenders (shots-saves)- Del Tufo, PSU, 26-23. Petizian (6-6), Harris (22-20), Gen, 28-26.
