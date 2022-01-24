Plattsburgh downs Franklin Academy, 75-51

PLATTSBURGH — Dylan Crowley-Williams notched a game-high 25 points en route to Plattsburgh High’s 75-51 win over Franklin Academy in non-league basketball action Monday.
“He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Hornets coach Christopher Hartmann said.
Michael Phillips and Carter King each netted 11 points and one three-pointer for Plattsburgh High, while Ethan Mulholland hit two treys, totaling 10 points.
“We played a very strong first quarter but became complacent in the second and third,” Hartmann said. “We have to be able to stay focused and put together four strong quarters.”
For the visiting Huskies, Evan Dumas led with 17 points. Alex LaClair was next with 11 and Gunvir Johal had 10, including two treys. Evan Miller, Rory Cox and Will Leroy each hit one three.
Hartmann noted that Dumas played very well for Franklin Academy.
—
Plattsburgh High 75, Franklin Academy 51
PHS (75)
Phillips 5-0-11, Filosca 2-2-6, Wylie 2-1-5, Crowley-Williams 10-5-25, Golden 1-0-2, Mulholland 4-0-10, King 4-2-11, Tuller 1-0-2, Trombley 1-1-3. Totals: 30-11-75.
FA (51)
Miller 2-0-5, Leroy 1-0-3, Hammond 4-0-8, Dumas 7-3-17, Cox 3-0-7, Beck 0-0-0, LaClair 0-1-1, Johal 4-0-10, Poirier 0-0-0, McArdle 0-0-0, Shea 0-0-0, Mosha 0-0-0, Wescott 0-0-0. Totals: 21-4-51.
Halftime- PHS, 40-25.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Mulholland 2, King, Phillips. FA (5) Johal 2, Miller, Leroy, Cox.
WILLSBORO 51
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 23
WILLSBORO — Justin Joslyn scored nearly half of the Warriors points, 24 of 51, in a solid win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
He also hit five three-pointers, with teammates Harvey Merrill hitting two and Mannie Frechette one.
“We jumped out to a quick lead with an 11-0 run starting the game and cruised to the victory,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “Jaycob Gough and Everett Cassavaugh had strong games on the boards.”
For the visitors, Rodney Wolfe led with 10 points, hitting one trey.
“He had a strong game at both ends for Johnsburg/Minerva,” Arnold said.
—
Willsboro 51, Johnsburg/Minerva 23
Willsboro (51)
Merrill 2-1-7, Sawitski 1-2-4, Joslyn 9-1-24, Gough 2-2-4, Cassavaugh 3-0-6, Reynolds 0-1-1, Frechette 1-0-3, Jaquish 0-0-0, Weiss 1-0-2, Duso 0-0-0, Karrick 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-51.
Johnsburg/Minerva (23)
Degroat 2-0-5, Cleveland 1-1-3, Burkhardt 0-0-0, Poirer 1-0-3, Vanderwarker 0-0-0, Galle 1-0-2, Mosses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Wolfe 3-3-10. Totals: 8-4-23.
Halftime- Willsboro, 31-13.
3 point goals- Willsboro (8) Joslyn 5, Merrill 2, Frechette. J/M (3) Degroat, Poirer, Wolfe.
MVAC
NEWCOMB 55
BOLTON 48
BOLTON — Logan Bush tallied 33 points in Newcomb’s close win over Bolton, hitting four three-pointers.
Jordon Colon was next with eight points, including one three. Eric Bush also hit a trey.
“Logan Bush erupted for 33 points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said. “Newcomb used their size to keep Bolton away from many second chance opportunities. Our lack of varsity experience in close games hurts us down the stretch.”
Five points late in the game came off of Newcomb forcing turnovers.
In the loss, Jace Hubert still netted 18 points while Jaxon Egloff recorded 16. They each hit a trio of three-pointers, as well.
“Egloff and Hubert managed to rack up points despite being extremely undersized,” Kober said. “Tyler Trowbridge hit some timely shots to keep the game close for Bolton, but Newcomb came away with the win late.”
—
Newcomb 55, Bolton 48
Newcomb (55)
L. Bush 13-3-33, Sandiford 0-0-0, E. Bush 1-0-3, Lamos, 0-0-0, Aguilor 0-0-0, Zaytseu 0-0-0, Colon, 2-3-8, Fifield 0-0-0, J. Armstrong 2-0-4, M. Armstrong 3-1-7 Al-Qtam 0-0-0. Totals: 21-7-55.
Bolton (48)
Egloff 5-3-16, Hubert 6-3-18, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 1-0-2, C. Becker 2-0-4, L. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 2-2-6. Totals: 17-8-48.
Halftime- Newcomb, 25-20.
3 point goals- Newcomb (6) L. Bush 4, E. Bush, Colon. Bolton (6) Egloff 3, Hubert 3.
LAKE PLACID 61
KEENE 43
KEENE — Jack Armstrong’s 27-point game and Adrian Cecunjanin’s 14-point game were enough to push the Blue Bombers over the Beavers.
Armstrong also netted a whopping seven three-pointers and Cecunjanin had two.
For the home team, Vann Morrelli led with 21 points and four treys. Keenan Linton had eight points and two three-pointers, while Soren Jacobson netted one trey, ending with five points.
Lake Placid led at the half, 32-17.
—
Lake Placid 61, Keene 43
Lake Placid (61)
Armstrong 3-7-27, Byrne 1-0-2, Colby 2-0-4, Ladwith 4-0-8, A. Cecunjanin 6-0-14, Hooker 2-2-6, Kandrat 0-0-0, S. Cecunjanin 0-0-0. Totals: 25-2-61.
Keene (43)
Del Pozo 3-0-6, Linton 3-0-8, Morrelli 8-1-21, Isham 2-1-5, Jacobson 1-2-5, Caito 0-0-0, Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 16-4-43.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 32-17.
3 point goals- LP (9) Armstrong 7, A. Cecunjanin 2. Keene (7) Morelli 4, Linton 2, Jacobson.
CROWN POINT 92
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 12
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris’ 25 points, Anthony Greenan’s 19, Noah Spaulding’s 14 and Reese Pertak’s 10 all contributed to the Panthers' dominant win over the Orange.
Spaulding and Greenan also had two three-pointers each, along with Austyn Taylor, while Pertak and Tommy Dorsett had one apiece.
"We were very well prepared tonight and we played with a lot of energy,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We got off to a very fast start, turning them over and getting some easy baskets early in the game. We got great productivity from our first six guys then we were able to get our reserves a lot of minutes. Those guys have worked hard in practice and it is nice to have the opportunity to get them in the game. They did a great job, most of them scored and were effective defensively.”
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, Garret Hutchins and Deuce Hosley led with four points apiece.
“Indian lake/Long Lake is not 100%. They have some sickness and injuries, but I am glad that we were able to get the game in,” Hughes said. “They worked hard despite the lopsided score. We have a lot of respect for their effort.”
—
Crown Point 92, IL/LL 12
Crown Point (92)
Harris 12-1-25, Greenan 8-1-19, Spaulding 6-0-14, Pertak 4-1-10, Waldorf 3-0-6, Stone 2-2-6, Taylor 2-0-6, Dorsett 1-0-3, Kwandrans 1-0-2, Beeman 0-1-1, Woods 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0. Totals: 39-6-92.
IL/LL (12)
Hutchins 2-0-4, Hosley 2-0-4, Stanton 1-0-2, Hall 1-0-2, Clark 0-0-0, Morse 0-0-0, Kendell 0-0-0. Totals: 6-0-12.
Halftime- Crown Point, 50-4.
3 point goals- CP (Spaulding 2, Greenan 2, Taylor 2, Pertak, Dorsett.
CVAC
MORIAH 62
SARANAC 39
MORIAH — Bryce Sprague scored 31 points in Moriah’s sound victory over Saranac, which included six three-pointers.
“Sprague had a good night shooting the ball,” Vikings coach Brian Cross said.
Joe Pelkey also netted two treys for the Vikings, and Will Rohrer grabbed 13 rebounds.
For the Chiefs, Matt Faville led with 13 and Lucas Pierce had 10. Faville also had the team’s lone three-pointer.
“Saranac played tough in the first half and was only down by 11 points after three quarters,” Cross said. “Faville and Pierce played well for Saranac.”
—
Moriah 62, Saranac 39
Moriah (62)
Fleury 1-0-2, Olcott 2-0-4, Sargent 1-0-2, Gilbo 0-0-0, Pelkey 2-1-7, Allen 0-1-1, Langey 0-1-1, Rohrer 2-0-4, Demarais 0-0-0, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 11-3-31, Swan 5-0-10, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-62.
Saranac (39)
Bedard 1-0-2, Faville 5-2-13, Pecor 1-0-2, Kiroy 0-0-0, Pellerin 1-2-4, Pierce 4-2-10, Wing 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-4, White 1-2-4. Totals: 15-8-39.
Halftime- Moriah, 24-17.
3 point goals- Moriah (8) Pelkey 2, Sprague 6. Saranac (1) Faville.
GIRLS
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 32
WILLSBORO 17
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen scored 18 points in this low-scoring affair, leading her Knights to a win over the Warriors.
Whalen also netted two three-pointers and recorded four assists and seven steals. Gabriella Conti, Charlotte Hughes and Abby Pearl each tallied four points in the win.
“We’re starting to round that corner into the final stretch of the season,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “The girls did a lot of things well today, and I’m proud of how we showed up energized from the tipoff. That being said, we still have a lot of work to do.”
For Willsboro, Lexi Nolette led with six points. Mallory Arnold hit one three-pointer in the loss.
—
Seton Catholic 32, Willsboro 17
Seton Catholic (32)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 1-0-2, Whalen 8-0-18, Trombley 0-0-0, Conti 2-0-4, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-0-4. Totals: 14-2-32.
Willsboro (17)
D.Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 3-0-6, Arnold 1-0-3, Ford 1-0-2, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2 I. Harrison 1-2-4, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals: 7-2-17.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 16-8.
3 point goals- Seton (2) Whalen 2. Willsboro (1) Arnold.
BOLTON 46
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 31
MINERVA — Jadynn Egloff and Jane Pfau, as usual, led Bolton with 14 and 15 points, respectively, pushing the Eagles to a victory.
Pfau also hit a trio of three-pointers, with Egloff adding one and Maillie Kelley hitting another.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Cassie Dunbar, Mackenzie Mulligan and Charlize Bernard each had nine points to lead the team.
—
Bolton 46, Johnsburg/Minerva 31
Bolton (46)
Egloff 6-1-14, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 5-2-15, Moskov 2-0-4, Kelley 2-2-7, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Scott 0-0-0, Varney 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Schwab 0-0-0. Totals: 18-5-46.
J/M (31)
Bernard 3-0-9, Dunbar 4-1-9, Mohowski 2-0-4, Mulligan 4-0-9, Lupo 0-0-0, Noel 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0. Totals: 13-1-31.
Halftime- Bolton, 33-4.
3 point goals- Bolton (5) Pfau 3, Egloff, Kelley.
SATURDAY
BOYS
NON LEAGUE
WHITEHALL 61
TICONDEROGA 50
WHITEHALL — Whitehall seemed to be just out of reach for the Sentinels, with Cash Burgey leading the team with 24 points.
“This was a game of runs and Whitehall had more of them than we did,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said.
Latrell Evans also netted 15 points in the win, and had one three-pointer. Landen Stevens, Jake Whiting and Tristen Foote also each hit a trey.
For the Sentinels, Braden Perry led the team with 21 points, including two threes. Ayden Smith and Thomas Montalbano each recorded a three-pointer in the loss.
“The guys played hard throughout and were able to cut the deficit to single digits a couple of times in the second half, but we were unable to get any closer,” Defayette said.
—
Whitehall 61, Ticonderoga 50
Whitehall (61)
Stevens 1-0-3, Whiting 1-2-5, Burgey 10-4-24, Bakerian 2-0-4, Eggalston 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Brooks 1-1-3, Foote 1-0-3, Evans 4-5-15, Stevens 1-2-4. Totals: 21-14-61.
Ticonderoga (50)
Yaw 2-0-4, Smith 3-2-9, Montalbano 3-1-8, Molina 0-1-1, Vigliotti 1-3-5, Perry 9-1-21, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Olden 0-0-0. Totals: 19-8-50.
Halftime- Whitehall, 33-23.
3 point goals- Whitehall (5) L. Stevens, Whiting, Foote, Evans. Ti (4) Perry 2, Smith, Montalbano.
SARANAC LAKE 61
CHAZY 28
CHAZY — The Red Storm rolled past the Eagles, led by Gabe Wilson with 15 points and three treys.
Carter Hewitt also netted 12 points for Chazy, with Elvir Cecunjanin hitting three three-pointers for nine points total. Landon Faubert and Zyler Strack each netted a trey as well.
“I felt the game was very good for us as a group,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “We played a great Saranac Lake team that was quick, athletic and overall extremely well-coached.”
“I felt in the first half we handled the pace and pressure of the game well. They play a tight,
in-your-face man to man defense and we were able to break it down and find good shots.
With an unanswered eight-point run right before halftime, Saranac Lake went up 25-16.
“The second half was a bit of a different story. Saranac Lake came out firing with great pressure and made it tough for us to put together anything offensively. All credit to Saranac Lake, they put on a great performance and are a talented group,” Tetreault said.
For Chazy, Zamir Foster led with nine points, while Jordan Juneau had seven along with the team’s lone three-pointer.
—
Saranac Lake 61, Chazy 28
Saranac Lake (61)
LaDue 1-2-4, Wilson 5-1-15, Akey 2-1-5, Cecunjanin 3-0-9, Navarra 2-1-5, Faubert 1-0-3, Hewitt 6-0-12, Strack 1-0-3, Laba 1-0-2, Clark 2-0-4. Totals: 24-5-61.
Chazy (28)
Juneau 2-2-7, Stevens 1-0-2, Foster 4-1-9, McAfee 2-0-4, Salimando 1-2-4, Dwyer 1-0-2, Kise 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals: 11-5-28.
Halftime- SL, 25-16.
3 point goals- SL (8) Wilson 3, Cecunjanin 3, Faubert, Strack. Chazy (1) Juneau.
MASSENA 65
PERU 21
PERU — The Red Raiders routed the Nighthawks on Saturday, led by Luke Greco with 10 points, followed by Colin Patterson and Jake Firnstein’s nine apiece.
For Massena, DeShawn Walton, Ryan Deshane and Taylor Mitchell all contributed eight points. Mitchell had two treys in the win, Carter and Jake Firnstien had one apiece, along with Ty Lucey and Brandon Barnes.
In the loss, Peru was led by Nicholas Petro’s six points. Matt Corral and Wyatt Premore each netted a shot from behind the arch.
—
Massena 65, Peru 21
Massena (65)
Mitchell 3-0-8, Patterson 3-3-9, Greco 4-2-10, J. Firnstein 4-0-9, Weir 0-0-0, C. Firnstein 1-0-3, Walton 3-2-8, DeShane 3-2-8, Lucey 1-0-3, Barnes 3-0-7. Totals: 25-9-65.
Peru (21)
Premore 1-1-4, Haudberg 0-0-0, Falvo 0-0-0, Palmer 0-0-0, Allen 2-1-5, Corral 1-2-5, Sweeney 0-1-1, Petro 3-0-6, Lawrence 0-0-0, Teller 0-0-0. Totals: 7-5-21.
Halftime- Massena, 33-14.
3 point goals- Massena (6) Mitchell 2, J. Firnstein, C. Firnstein, Lucey, Barnes. Peru (2) Premore, Corral.
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 42
CHAZY 39
CHAZY — Kylee Meyer led the Red Storm to victory in this back-and-forth, down to the wire game, with 25 points and a trio of three-pointers.
Sydney Leeret was next with six points with one three-pointer.
“Meyer was unstoppable in the opening quarter scoring 12 points. She ended the half scoring 19 of her game-high 25 points. We made some adjustments defensively holding her to six points in the second half,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said.
Saranac Lake had a 10 point lead in the middle of the third quarter, extending that to 11 with a minute or so left in the quarter. By the end of the quarter, Chazy cut that lead down to seven points, continuing that trend into the fourth.
“We continued to cut into the lead and got it down to three points with just under six minutes to play,” Howell said. “Leeret hit a two with 5:30 left and we held them without a field goal for the final five minutes, eventually getting the lead down to just one point, 40-39.”
“We had to put them on the line and we had three chances advancing the ball in the final 30 seconds, but unfortunately we were just not able to convert,” he said. “Give Saranac Lake credit as they hit some timely shots and made some foul shots down the stretch to close the game.”
For the Eagles, Carly LaPierre led with 18 points and 18 rebounds, a double-double, along with three blocks and two steals. Samantha Gonyo also had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals, along with two treys. Hadley Lucas and Emma Howell also hit a three apiece.
—
Saranac Lake 42, Chazy 39
Saranac Lake (42)
Meyer 10-2-25, Leeret 2-1-6, Peer 2-0-4, LaDue 1-1-3, Ouren 0-3-3, Clark 0-1-1. Totals: 15-8-42.
Chazy (39)
LaPierre 8-2-18, Gonyo 4-1-11, Turek 1-2-4, Lucas 1-0-3, Howell 1-0-3. Totals: 11-4-39.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 23-18.
3 point goals- SL (4) Meyer 3, Leeret. Chazy (4) Gonyo 2, Lucas, Howell.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 36
KEENE 18
KEENE — Madyson Whalen netted the game-high 17 points to push the Knights past the Beavers on Friday.
She also tallied the game’s only three-pointer. Charlotte Hughes was next in line for Seton with eight points. Abby Pearl had 10 rebounds, six assists and six blocks to go with her three points.
“Hughes gave a good boost early, scoring all eight of her points in the first half and adding five assists in the second,” Knights coach Keagen Briggs said.
Haylie Buysse scored nine points in the loss.
Seton Catholic led at the half up by 12.
—
Seton Catholic 36, Keene 18
Seton Catholic (36)
Hughes 4-0-8, Langlois 1-0-2, Whalen 6-4-17, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2, Conti 2-0-4, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 1-1-3. Totals: 15-5-36.
Keene (18)
VanNess 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Ellis 0-3-3, Harmer 1-2-4, Buysse 3-3-9, Quinn 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 5-8-18.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 16-4.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Whalen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.