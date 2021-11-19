Plattsburgh downs Buffalo, 5-1, to open road trip

BUFFALO — One down, one to go.
The Plattsburgh State men's hockey opened its two-game weekend road trip with a 5-1 victory over Buffalo State in SUNYAC play Friday night.
Five different players scored goals for the Cardinals (3-3-1, 2-2-1), who will look to make it a successful and profitable weekend in the conference with a contest at Fredonia State tonight.
The Blue Devils (4-2, 2-0) prepped for Plattsburgh by skating to a 6-1 home win over Potsdam State on Friday night.
Hunter Alden and Bennett Stockdale tallied first-period goals for the Cardinals against the Bengals (2-4, 1-1), while Joey Mancuso, on the power play, and Cory Doney scored goals in the second.
Marcus Mitchell added the final Plattsburgh marker in the third.
“We played pretty well,” Plattsburgh coach Steve Moffat said. “We did get out of our structure a bit later in the second period after we had taken the 4-1 lead and were fortunate to take the three-goal lead into the third.
“But we played pretty smart in the third with the lead. It's a long road trip coming here and winning the first game on it gives us momentum.”
Alden scored just 53 seconds into the game to put the Cardinals on top, but A.J. Marinelli tied it for the Bengals at the 6:43 mark.
Plattsburgh goalie Anthony Del Tufo made his best save of the game on a breakaway later in the stanza to preserve the tie and the Cards took the lead for good on Stockdale's goal with 3:14 left in the first.
Del Tufo stopped 29 of 30 shots that came his way and Emil Norrman turned away 33 of 38 shots for Buffalo State.
“He (Del Tufo) made the saves when he had to,” Moffat said. “He made some nice saves in the second period to keep it 4-1.”
What was also a positive for Plattsburgh was being whistled for just one penalty in the entire game.
“It was a good college hockey game,” Moffat said. “It was still physical and there were some good hits.
“But the referees did a good job and we didn't take the stick penalties we have been taking. They had a good power play in their one opportunity, but we were able to keep their shots to the outside.”
Fredonia will provide the Cardinals with a good test after their impressive win on Friday night.
“Steele Hall is a difficult place to play,” Moffat said. “It's small in there and it has a small ice surface.”
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Buffalo State 1
Score by periods:
Plattsburgh State 2 2 1 — 5
Buffalo State 1 0 0 — 1
First period- 1, PSU, Alden (Gallagher), :53. 2, BS, Marinelli (Allison, Vanauden), 6:43. 3, PSU. Stockdale (Alden, Hogg), 16:46.
Second period- 4, PSU, Mancuso ppg, 6:19. 5, PSU, Doney (Mancuso, Falanga), 10:13.
Third period- 6, PSU, Mitchell, 11:02.
Shots on goal: Plattsburgh State, 38-30.
Goaltenders (shots-saves): Del Tufo, PSU, 30-29. Norrman, BS, 38-33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.