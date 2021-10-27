Plattsburgh crushes Canton, geared up for playoffs

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a true team win with plenty of players seeing minutes in what turned out to be an offensive onslaught by the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh spent the majority of the match in Canton's end of the field and came away with an 8-0 win in a non-conference affair on Tuesday.
Kirsten Villemaire, Emily Frodyma and Catrina Maltes all scored twice for the Cardinals, and Erin Metzger and Sophia Hatziyianis both found the back of the net once to power Plattsburgh past the Kangaroos (2-13-1).
Payton Couture did not even have to make a save to record a shutout in the Cardinal nets because of Plattsburgh's possession and offensive dominance that led to a 49-0 shot advantage, which included 27 on target.
Even better for the Cardinals was the chance for plenty of team members to get playing time they don't usually see.
"It was so fun," Plattsburgh coach Tania Armellino said. "They work so hard and support so hard on the bench, so it was good to get up and then get some freshmen in and get them some action and clear the bench."
"We put all of our seniors in and put them in different spots to start the game before subbing them out in the second half, and no matter who is in, it was great to see everyone have great energy."
Villemaire got the Cardinals on the board with 16:34 gone in the first half to open the floodgates.
Frodyma scored both her markers to round out the scoring in the first half and send Plattsburgh into the break with a 3-0 advantage.
"What was great to see was we were not happy with our first half," Armellino said. "The players' reactions at half showed that we can play better. With playoffs coming up, you don't want to lose your process and what you work for every day."
Villemaire got the ball rolling in the second half with a tally at the 52:28 mark before Metzger buried a penalty kick nearly 5 minutes later.
That set the table for some fresh faces to hit the field and some milestone goals to take place.
"I was just calling out names on the bench for substitutions," Armellino said. "It just happened to work out that all the seniors were replaced by freshmen at different times. They can gain some confidence. I want them to believe, and I love when they get confidence."
Maltes was not in the game for more than a few minutes when she scored her first goal as a member of Plattsburgh with 61:15 gone in the second half.
Hatziyianis scored her first collegiate goal a few minutes later before Maltes buried another strike for good measure with a bit more than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
Taylor Tous, Allison Seidman, Lauren Vellecca, Allison Brown and Ella Santomassimo all recorded one assist in the game.
The Cardinals will have some time to rest and regroup before taking on either Brockport or Cortland at home in a SUNYAC semifinal at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
A win would send Plattsburgh to the SUNYAC championship.
"I think they feel great," Armellino said. "They have believed all year, and now we get a bit of a break to regroup with conditioning. They all seem to be at 100 percent and are pumped to be hosting a playoff game."
—
Plattsburgh State 8, Canton 0
CAN 0 0 — 0
PSU 3 5 — 8
First half- 1, PSU, Villemaire (Tous), 16:34. 2, PSU, Frodyma, 18:24. 3, PSU, Frodyma (Seidman), 39:53.
Second half- 4, PSU, Villemaire (Vellecca), 52:28. 5, PSU, Metzger (PK), 57:12. 6, PSU, Maltes (Brown), 61;15. 7, PSU, Hatziyianis, 66:34. 8, PSU, Maltes (Santomassimo), 79:35.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 49-0.
Saves- Williams, CAN, 17. Couture, PSU, 0.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @Joey LaFranca
