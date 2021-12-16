Plattsburgh boys tie FA in non-league tilt, Wednesday

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh boys hockey team took a 3-1 lead into the later goings of the second period Wednesday night, but that wouldn’t be enough to beat Franklin Academy, with the game ending in a 5-5 tie.
"As it goes for team discipline, we took a step backwards tonight,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said. “It's difficult to win hockey games when being in the box that much."
After giving up a power-play goal to the Huskies’ Dawson Miletich in the first period, the Hornets stormed back in the second, with three unanswered goals coming from Jace Lacey, Jackson Kain and Drew Knowles, respectively.
But then, 15 minutes into the middle frame, Franklin Academy struck with the man advantage again, with Liam Davis cutting the Plattsburgh lead to one. Brock Spaulding netted another for the Huskies with just 47 seconds left in the second to tie it.
Brock and Logan Spaulding then each got a goal to start the third to put Franklin Academy back on top for the first time since the first period.
The Hornets then got two goals from Hayden Colburn to tie it, but that would be it.
Despite not holding on for the win, Tolosky took some positives from the tilt.
"Ty Calkins made some big saves for us tonight,” Tolosky said. “We have the grit and determination, now we want to improve our overall effectiveness."
The Hornets’ Olivier Maher and Lucas Dashnaw each earned their first point in the game.
—
Plattsburgh 5, Franklin Academy 5 (OT)
FA 1 2 2 0 — 5
PHS 0 3 2 0 — 5
First period- 1, FA, Miletich ppg (L. Spaulding, B. Spaulding), 7:47.
Second period- 2, PHS, Lacey (Colburn, Pachter), 3:13. 3, PHS, Kain ppg (Lacey), 8:18.
4, PHS, Knowles (Dashnaw, Maher), 8:30. 5, FA, Davis ppg (L. Spaulding, Wood), 15:00.
6, FA, B. Spaulding (L. Spaulding), 16:13.
Third period- 7, FA, B. Spaulding (Miletich), 0:47. 8, FA, L. Spaulding (Burditt), 2:08. 9, PHS, Colburn (Lacey), 9:18. 10, PHS, Colburn (Pachter), 9:27.
Shots/Saves- Calkins, PHS, 23-18. Scharf, FA, 31-26.
