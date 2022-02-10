Plattsburgh boys, Moriah girls split bowling matchup

MORIAH — Evan Rundall led the Plattsburgh boys to a win over Moriah, while Sarah Shoobe powered the Viking girls in their win over the Hornets in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling, Thursday.
On the boys’ side, Rundall’s 543 series led the team, while Ethan Parent chipped in a 524 series and 197 high game.
Cayden Muller’s 461 series led the Moriah boys in the loss.
Shoobe’s 398 series paced the Viking girls, with Hannah Slattery’s 360 series just behind her.
Scotlyn McCormick’s 307 series led the Hornets in the loss.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Moriah 0
MCS- Muller 163-170-461, Riemersma 127-331;
PHS- Rundall 193-163-178-534, Parent 197-169-524, Mintz 150-150-110-410, Bemier 150-406.
—
Girls
Moriah 4, Plattsburgh 0
MCS- Shoobe 145-141-398, H.Slattery 124-360, Fuller 117.
PHS- McCormick 108-104-307, Binns 96-232.
