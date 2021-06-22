Plattsburgh boys lacrosse eyes exciting future

BRASHER FALLS — The Plattsburgh High boys lacrosse team looks forward to continue growing in the future.
The Hornets wrapped up their 2021 campaign with a 15-1 loss to St. Lawrence in the Section X quarterfinals.
Jake Kennedy scored Plattsburgh's lone goal in their final game of the season, and Jayden Ashley led the Larries with six goals and three assists.
Those leading the team believe the future is bright.
"We are looking forward to next year as we only lost two seniors and expect numerous new players to join us next spring coming up from the youth program," Hornets coach Tom Pillsworth said.
Kai Birtz received second-team All-Star honors for his performance this season, and Owen Pray received the Sportsmanship Award.
Pillsworth said he was most proud of the way his team played even when the Hornets played with low numbers.
"Despite playing a full season of lacrosse with only as few as 10 to 12 players for many games, we held top teams like Massena, Salmon River and Canton to as few as two goals in first quarter and less than six goals for the first half," Pillsworth said.
"The team just couldn't compete in second half without any midi line subs, but still very proud of the fight they put up all season with low numbers."
St. Lawrence 15, Plattsburgh High 1
Halftime- St. Lawrence 9, Plattsburgh High 1
St. Lawrence- Ashley 6-3, Burg 3-2, Strawser 3-1, Dow 2-0, Silver 1-0, Smith 0-1.
PHS- Kennedy 1-0.
Shots- St. Lawrence, 30-5.
Ground balls- Plattsburgh High, 10-9.
Faceoffs- Tied, 8-8.
Saves- Pray (7), Murray (5), PHS, 12. Adams, SL, 3.
