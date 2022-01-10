Plattsburgh boys drop Tupper Lake in non-league hockey tilt

TUPPER LAKE — The Plattsburgh boys took home the win in a close non-league hockey matchup against Tupper Lake, Monday.
Ryan Knowles opened the scoring just 1:03 into the game to start things off strong for the Hornets, and Braeden Calkins followed him up not long after, tallying a shorthanded goal at the 7:37 mark.
Griffin Shaheen got the Lumberjacks within one before the end of the first, but Calkins got the two goal lead right back for Plattsburgh, scoring 1:54 into the middle frame.
Tupper Lake’s James Savage made things interesting in the third period, bringing the Lumberjacks within one with 1:55 left, but the comeback bid was for naught.
Ty Calkins stopped 27 of Tupper Lake’s 29 shots at the Hornet nets in the victory.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Tupper Lake 2
PHS 2 1 0 — 3
TLCS 1 0 1 — 2
First period- 1, PHS, Knowles, 1:03. 2, PHS, B. Calkins SHG (Lacey), 7:37. 3, TLCS, Shaheen SHG (Beaudette), 14:32.
Second period- 4, PHS, B. Calkins (Knowles, Kennedy), 1:54.
Third period- 5, TLCS, Savage (Shaheen, Kenniston), 15:05.
Shots/Saves- T. Calkins, PHS, 29-27. Whitmore, TLCS, 36-33.
SATURDAY
BEEKMANTOWN 4
ADIRONDACK 3
GLENS FALLS — The Eagles closed out a non-league weekend tournament with another win, Saturday.
Parker Broughton opened the scoring with a first-period marker, his first varsity goal, to give Beekmantown a lead going into the second period.
Adirondack stormed back in the middle frame, tallying twice, before giving themselves a two-goal lead with another marker early in the third period.
Then the Eagles went to work, scoring three unanswered goals, two on the power play, to take the lead, and victory.
“Could not be more proud of our team and their ability to stick with the game plan and fight through a lot of adversity again,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
Those third-period goals came from Sam Bingel, Zach LaPier and Nolan Latinville, while Austin Doser stopped 31 of 34 shots in the Beekmantown nets.
—
Beekmantown 4, Adirondack 3
BCS 1 0 3 — 4
ADK 0 2 1 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Broughton (Dudyak, Rodier).
Second period- 2, ADK, Attardo (Dicaprio, Carruthers). 3, ADK, Willis (Carruthers, Baro)
Third period- 4, ADK, Willis (Carruthers, Perotte), 5, BCS, Bingel PPG (Moser Sweenor). 6, BCS, LaPier PPG (Gonyo). 7, BCS, Latinville (Moser, LaPier)
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 34-31. Buser, ADK, 40-36.
SARANAC 6
IMMACULATE HEART 1
NORFOLK — The Chiefs wrapped up day two of a non-league tournament with a decisive win over Immaculate Heart Central.
A two-goal, two-assist night from Landen Duprey led the Saranac boys to the win in a game that saw a four-goal burst from the Chiefs in the middle frame.
“We did a good job of controlling the play throughout and we generated a lot of quality scoring chances,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
The Chiefs also got a pair of goals and an assist from Ryan Maggy, a goal and an assist from Hunter Provost, and a goal from Evan Patrie.
“IHC played a heavy game but we did well staying disciplined,” Knowles said. “The combination of selling out to block shots, and staying out of the penalty box has been a good formula for us.”
—
Saranac 6, Immaculate Heart Central 1
SCS 1 4 1 — 6
IHC 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey ppg (Provost, O'Connell), 12:41.
Second period- 2, SCS, Patrie (Duprey), 5:23. 3, SCS, Provost ppg (Duprey, Buckley), 9:08. 4, SCS, Maggy ppg (Catlin), 10:35. 5, SCS, Duprey (Maggy), 14:44.
Third period- 6, SCS, Maggy (Baker, T. Giroux), 4:02. 7, IHC, Garret Hadin (Harvil), 4:28.
Shots/Saves- Rudderforth, IHC, 47-41. McLane, SCS, 16-15.
QUEENSBURY 7
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
GLENS FALLS — Marcus Bedard and Tyler Guay tallied in the first period to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead after one.
NCCS held the advantage until Queensbury took the lead for good with two goals in the final 28 seconds of the second stanza.
Queensbury rode that momentum into the third period when it pulled away with four unanswered goals.
“We left the arena late Friday night and had a quick turnaround with a game at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, but the guys responded well and played good hockey for almost the entire first two periods,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “Even though the third period got away from us on Saturday, I still felt we played competitive hockey this weekend, but we are struggling to win games right now and our opponents seem to capitalize on every mistake we make.”
—
Queensbury 7, NCCS 2
NCCS 2 0 0 — 2
QUN 1 2 4 — 7
First period- 1, NCCS, Bedard (LaValley), 2:03. 2, Q, Fearman, 5:25. 3, NCCS, Guay (Simpson), 11:02.
Second period- 4, Q, Fearman (Greenwood), 16:32. 5, Q, Greenwood (Fearman), :16:59.
Third period- 6, Q, Shafer (Dufour, Fearman), 7:25. 7, Q, Greenwood (Shafer), 10:26. 8, Q, Duffy (Theis, Lozier), 11:18. 9, Q, Deutsch (Porreca), 16:12.
Shots- Queensbury, 37, NCCS 24.
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 30. Ball, Q, 22.
GIRLS
KENMORE/GRAND ISLAND 5
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Carissa Buyea and Isabella Jayme were responsible for four of Kenmore/Grand Island’s goals in their win over Plattsburgh High.
The Hornets scored first, at the 9:11 mark from Ada Johnston, assisted by Amanda Vaughn.
“We played two good periods against a skilled team,” Plattsburgh High coach Matt Rogers said.
However, Kenmore/Grand Island answered in the second period, with three goals. The first was from Jayme at the 7:20 mark, assisted by Madison Flory and Megan Pinzel. Then, Buyea scored unassisted at 9:59. Finally, Jayme scored again at 11:36, assisted by Flory and Isabelle Bourgeault.
“In the second period, we gave up three goals in the span of four minutes. We came out and played a good third period which we hope will carry over to our next league game this week,” Rogers said.
Buyea opened the third period with a power play goal at 1:03, assisted by Flory and Emiliana Cassillo. Plattsburgh High then answered with Amaya Abellard’s unassisted goal at 9:18, and finally Kenmore/Grand Island put the nail in the coffin with an empty net goal from Megan Pinzel.
“We play a lot of games this month and we will use this experience as we move forward in league and sectional play,” Rogers said.
—
Kenmore/Grand Island 5, Plattsburgh High 2
KGI 0 3 2 — 5
PHS 1 0 1 — 2
First period- 1, PHS, Johnston (Vaughn), 9:11.
Second period- 2, KGI, Jayme PPG (Flory, Pinzel), 7:20. 3, KGI, Buyea, 9:59. 4, KGI, Jayme (I. Bourgeault, Flory), 11:36.
Third period- 5, KGI, Buyea PPG (Flory, Cassillo), 1:03. 6, PHS, Abellard, 9:18. 7, KGI, Pinzel ENG, no time provided.
Shots/Saves- LeBrun, PHS, 22-17. C. Bourgeault, KGI, 24-22.
POTSDAM 6
SLP 1
PLATTSBURGH — Potsdam dominated SLP, led by Kennedy Emerson, who had two goals in the win.
Potsdam opened up the scoring late, at 10:46 of the first period with a goal from Madison Weaver, assisted by Keegan McGahren. Kennedy Emerson then scored her first at 13:21, assisted by Danielle Emerson and Erin Langtry.
In the second period, Potsdam just continued the damage, with a goal from Rylie Bicknell, assisted by Sophie Lauzon at 3:38 and another from Isabel Boyd, assisted by Anna Nelson and Alexis Smith at 14:40.
Kennedy Emerson scored her second goal at 4:49 of the third, unassisted. Then, SLP scored their first goal, from Dariana Patterson at 8:07, assisted by Tailor Whitson and Kelsey McKillip. Then Potsdam tacked another on, this time from Danielle Emerson, assisted by Boyd, at the 10:41 mark.
“I felt our team responded well after a sluggish third period the previous night and a couple of long bus ride,” SLP coach Butch Martin said.
Martin recognized Dariana Patterson as having another strong game, along with Nichols turning in an excellent effort. He noted that the goalie, McKillip, recorded an assist.
“Potsdam is a good team. The Emerson girls are as good as any players we have seen this year, they surely can control a game,” Martin said.
“After being on our second COVID pause, we hope we can continue our improvement and finish the season strong.”
SLP’s McKillip saved 27 out of Potsdam’s 33 shots on goal, while Ava Johnston saved eight of SLP’s nine.
—
Potsdam 6, SLP 1
PDM 2 2 2 — 6
SLP 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, PDM, Weaver (McGaheran), 10:46. 2, PDM, K. Emerson (D. Emerson, Langtry), 13:21.
Second period- 3, PDM, Bicknell (Lauzon), 3:38. 4, PDM, Boyd (Nelson, Smith), 14:40.
Third period- 5, PDM, K. Emerson, 4:49. 6, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Whitson, McKillip), 8:07. 7, PDM, D. Emerson (Boyd), 10:41.
Shots/Saves- McKillip, SLP, 33-27. Johnson, PDM, 9-8.
FRIDAY
BOYS
ADIRONDACK 5
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4 OT
GLENS FALLS — The Cougars rallied from a 4-2 deficit and would eventually force overtime on Owen Ebersol's second-period goal and Marcus Bedard's third-period marker.
But the Rivermen's Tyler Carruthers tallied the game-winning goal with just 23 seconds left in overtime.
Reid LaValley and Winnie Simpson also scored for NCCS, which finished with a 36-20 shot advantage.
“It was a good hockey game on Friday and the guys played well,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “We had a big edge in shots on goal and felt that was a game we needed to win.
—
Adirondack 5, NCCS 4, OT
NCCS 1 2 1 0 — 4
ADK 2 2 0 1 — 5
First period- 1, Adk, Z. Hilleboe (Kirk, N. Hilleboe), 2:16. 2, Adk, Carruthers ppg (Perrotte), 6:10. 3, NCCS, LaValley (Racine), 14:05.
Second period- 4, Adk, Attardo (Carruthers), 5:39. 5, NCCS, Simpson ppg (Bedard, Letourneau), 8:11. 6, Adk, Hogan (Carruthers, Attardo), 9:52. 7, NCCS, Ebersol, 13:39.
Third period- 8, NCCS, Bedard, 12:30.
Overtime- 9, Adk, Carruthers (Walter), 4:37.
Shots- NCCS, 36-20.
Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 15. Buser, Adk, 32.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
QUEENSBURY 2
GLENS FALLS — The Eagles took down Queensbury in a non-league tournament last Friday.
A two assist, one goal performance from Luke Moser led the way for the Beekmantown boys.
“We did a nice job with our puck management tonight especially in the neutral zone and were good on our special teams,” Eagles coach Justin Frechette said.
Zach LaPier opened the scoring in the first period and added the empty-netter in the third to secure the win with a two-goal night.
Austin Doser stopped 31 of 33 Queensbury shots in the Beekmantown nets.
—
Beekmantown 4, Queensbury 2
BCS 2 1 1 — 4
QUN 0 0 2 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, Lapier (Moser). 2, BCS, Moser.
Second period- 3, BCS, Moser.
Third period- 4, QUN, Lozier PPG (Deutsch, Fearman), 5, QUN, Lozier PPG (Fearman, DuFour). 6, BCS, LaPier ENG.
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 33-31. Powers, QUN, 29-26.
GIRLS
KENMORE/GRAND ISLAND 6
SLP 2
PLATTSBURGH — SLP came out fast, scoring two goals within the first six minutes, but Kenmore/Grand Island had the answer in the end, scoring six unanswered goals.
SLP’s Dariana Patterson scored at 4:53 and 5:20, both times being assisted by a duo of Mia Nichols and Sydney Dann.
“Coming off our most recent COVID pause, I thought we came out and played hard resulting in a first period lead,” SLP coach Butch Martin said. “Patterson had a powerful game, scoring the first two goals and applying pressure throughout the entire game.”
Kemore/Grand Island’s first goal came at 10:10 of the first, from Madeline Marzec, assisted by Teagan Willats and Carissa Buyea. They also scored the only goal of the second period, with Madison Flory hitting one in at the 1:13 mark, assisted by Isabella Jayme and Isabella Bourgeault.
In the third, SLP had no answer for Kenmore/Grand Island, starting at the 40 second mark, when Willats scored, assisted by Savannah Samplinski. Then, Jayme scored at 1:15, assisted by Incorvaia and Flory. Then came two unassisted goals, one from Emiliana Cassillo at 6:45 and Jayme at 13:30.
“We tired quickly in the third and lost focus. We did learn from it,” Martin said.
—
KGI 6, SLP 2
KGI 1 1 4 — 6
SLP 2 0 0 — 2
First period- 1, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Nichols, Dann), 4:53. 2, SLP, Dar. Patterson (Nichols, Dann), 5:20. 3, KGI, Marzec (Willats, Buyea)
Second period- 4, KGI, Flory (Jayme, I. Bourgeault).
Third period- 5, KGI, Willats (Samplinski), 0:40. 6, KGI, Jayme (Incorvaia, Flory), 1:15. 7, KGI, Cassillo, 6:45. 8, KGI, Jayme, 13:30.
Shots/Saves- McKillip, SLP, 34-28. C. Bourgeault, KGI, 25-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.