Plattsburgh, Beekmantown advance to semifinals

PERU — Haley Ladue and Alyssa Hemingway scored second-half goals Tuesday night to rally fifth-seeded Plattsburgh High to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Peru in the Section VII Class B girls soccer quarterfinals.
The Nighthawks held a 1-0 advantage at the half when Abby Bruce scored with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening 40 minutes.
But the Hornets tied it on Ladue's goal at 17:00 of the second stanza and took the lead for good on Hemingway's marker at the 28-minute mark.
Emma Whalen preserved the win in net for Plattsburgh with 10 saves.
“Plattsburgh played a tough game and capitalized on their opportunities,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said. “We have to give them credit and wish them good luck going forward.
“It was a tough loss for our seniors who really gave it their all this season and didn't have the season end the way they wanted.”
The Hornets will now take on top-seeded Saranac in the semifinals.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Peru 1
Plattsburgh 0 2 — 2
Peru 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Bruce (Meyers), 39:50.
Second half- 2, PHS, Ladue (Abellard), 17:00. 3, PHS, Hemingway (Mulligan), 28:00.
Shots- Peru, 16-7.
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 10. Hendrix, PCS, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 10
SARANAC LAKE 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles advanced to the B semifinals with a one-sided win over the Red Storm.
Faith Whitney, Kiera Regan, Grace McCasland ad Payton Parliament combined for 13 points, with Whitney leading the way with three goals and an assist.
McCasland finished with two goals, Regan a goal and three assists, and Parliament a goal and two assists.
Also scoring goals for Beekmantown, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 17:50 of the contest, were Bayleigh Mesec, Luci Brown and Izzy Rivers, all in the second half.
The third-seeded Eagles' opponent in the semifinal round will be second-seeded Northeastern Clinton.
—
Beekmantown 10, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 6 4 — 10
First half- 1, BCS, McCasland (Mesec), 4:20. 2, BCS, Parliament (Regan), 6:37. 3, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 9:25. 4, BCS, Whitney (Miller), 18:29. 5, BCS, Regan (Whitney), 17:26. 6, BCS, Whitney (Regan), 17:50.
Second half- 7, BCS, Mesec, 5:51. 8, BCS, Brown (Parliament), 9:22. 9, BCS, Whitney (Regan), 16:10. 10, Rivers (Kane), 22:10.
Shots- Beekmantown, 51-0.
Saves- Wood (9), Goetz (11), Whitney (1), SLCS, 21. Schofield (0), Lyons (0), Burdo (0), BCS, 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.