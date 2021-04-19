Plattsburgh beats Oneonta once, stays in playoff picture

PLATTSBURGH — A doubleheader sweep of Oneonta on Sunday would have put the Plattsburgh State baseball team right in the thick of things in the SUNYAC regular season standings.
Instead, the Cardinals ended up with a split at Chip Cummings Field.
The Red Dragons (9-5, 4-4) recorded a 9-2 victory in the opener before the Cardinals (2-6, 2-4) bounced back for an 11-7 win in the nightcap.
Oneonta is in second place in the SUNYAC East standings behind conference power Cortland and took three of four games from Plattsburgh State this year. The top two teams in the East and West advance to the conference tournament.
"Today was the last time we play Oneonta (this season)," Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. "Now we have to sneak out some wins somewhere and hope Oneonta loses some games.
"We did keep ourselves alive in the standings with the win in the second game."
Plattsburgh State still has 10 conference games remaining — four against New Paltz, four versus Cortland and two with a crossover against Oswego.
The Cardinals were originally scheduled to play New Paltz on Sunday, but changes were made to the conference schedule during the week.
Plattsburgh State was also scheduled for a non-conference doubleheader at SUNY Canton and that has been canceled. The Cardinals will now play a twinbill at SUNY Poly on Tuesday.
ONEONTA 9
PLATTSBURGH STATE 2
The opener was scoreless through three innings before the Red Dragons chased Plattsburgh State starter Chase Blazak with seven runs in the fourth.
The Cardinals cut their deficit to 7-2 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Conner Gonzalski singled in a run and Erik Matz doubled in another.
"The wheels fell off for us in the fourth inning of the first game," Doorey said. "It started with a ground ball that should have been an out. That inning changed the energy level for us.
"Matt Triola threw well for us in relief with four scoreless innings before they got two in the ninth. But we really struggled offensively and struck out eight times. We have to do a better job putting the ball in play."
Gonzalski and Matz were credited with two hits apiece for the Cardinals.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 11
ONEONTA 7
The Cardinals pushed two runs across in the first inning and then erupted for nine runs in the third for an 11-0 lead.
"We took advantage of a mistake by them in the first inning and scratched out two runs," Doorey said. "The third inning was huge for us — we scored seven runs after two were out. We haven't been getting the two-out RBI."
Plattsburgh State starter Peter Gregory went the first six innings for the victory and allowed just one run.
"It was a great start by Peter," Doorey said. "He lost his shutout in the sixth and we would have sent him out there for the seventh if he still had the shutout going."
The seventh got a little interesting when Oneonta scored six runs off the Cardinals' bullpen. It took Lucas Rodriquez to get the final two outs as Plattsburgh State used three pitchers in the inning.
Offensively, Stephen Bryant ended up with two hits, two walks and three runs scored. Aaron Roman also rapped out two hits. Steve Messerschmitt and Jake Hutton each drove in three runs, while Matz scored three runs.
"I don't want to make excuses, but it's hard for our players to get into any rhythm when we have been playing one day a week," Doorey said.
—
Game 1
Oneonta 9, Plattsburgh State 2
Oneonta 000 700 002 — 9 13 1
Plattsburgh State 000 200 000 — 2 9 3
Liquori and McGlynn. Blazak, Triola (4), Strysko (9) and Hutton. WP- Liquori. LP- Blazak. 2B- Liquori (O), Kaseta (O), Matz (PSU), Hutton (PSU).
—
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 11, Oneonta 7
Oneonta 000 001 6 — 7 11 4
Plattsburgh State 209 000 x — 11 9 1
Carriero, Sadowski (3), Lasak (3) and McGlynn. Gregory, McKinley (7), Santic (7), Rodriquez (7) and Hutton, Espinal (6). WP- Gregory. LP- Carriero. 2B- McAllister (O), McGee (O), Messerschmitt (PSU), Hutton (PSU). HR- Barrett (O).
