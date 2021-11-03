Plattsburgh advances past Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown kept the match extremely close, but Plattsburgh secured the victory in a Section VII Class B volleyball semifinal game, Tuesday.
The Hornets had many strong performances in the victory that saw three sets decided by three points or less, with Lily Snide notching 11 points and 21 assists, Calli Fitzwater tallying 12 points and seven digs, Kristine Cantwell recording six points and 19 kills and with Allison Crahan finishing with 16 points and 21 digs.
Olivia Nowosielski had a strong night of her own on the defensive side of the ball, recording 25 digs.
"The Eagles played hard and kept us on our toes the entire match; my girls came out to play tonight," Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon said. "They showed grit and determination, and they played with a lot of heart."
On the Beekmantown side, Callie Willette led the offense with 13 points and six aces, while Dillon Bronson and Lauren Cross put forth strong performances as well, with Bronson finishing the night with six points, one ace, one kill and 17 assists and Cross finishing with eight points, two aces and nine kills.
Sophia Wypyski collected 31 digs on the night in the Eagles' loss.
Plattsburgh now advances to play Peru at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Saranac, for the Class B Title.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 1
25-14, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22
PHS- Snide, 11 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 21 assists, 13 digs, 1 block. Fitzwater, 12 points, 3 kills, 7 digs. Cantwell, 6 points, 1 ace, 19 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks. Crahan, 16 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 21 digs. Nowosielski, 25 digs. DeTulleo, 7 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 digs. Duquette, 2 digs. Battinelli, 1 kill, 1 assist.
BCS- Wypyski, 31 Digs. Franklin, 1 Point. Bronson, 6 Points, 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 5 Digs, 17 Assists. Cross, 8 Points, 2 Aces, 9 Kills, 10 Digs. Repas, 2 Points, 5 Kills, 3 Blocks, 2 Digs. Daniels, 4 Points, 1 Ace, 5 Kills, 8 Digs. Hagadorn, 1 Kill, 1 Block. Willette,13 Points, 6 Aces, 6 Digs. Parker, 3 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Assist. Dominy, 5 Points, 2 Aces, 1 Kill.
