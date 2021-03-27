Placid tops Seton; AVCS's Lopez hits 1,000, but Willsboro wins

PLATTSBURGH — A close game went the way of Lake Placid as the Blue Bombers pulled away with a 31-27 road victory against Seton Catholic, Friday, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Matt Brandes (11) and Nick Marvin (10) combined for 21 of Lake Placid's points in the victory.
"Both teams played hard and played a good game, and down the stretch, we made a couple turnovers that cost us the game," Knights coach Larry Converse said.
"These are all things we are continuing to learn from, and we will keep getting better."
Dominic Allen scored 13 points and pulled down eight boards, and senior Kolbee LaPoint also pulled down eight boards.
Aiden Pearl put home eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds to boost Seton Catholic, which received a nice performance from Ashton Guay in all the ways that don't show up in the box score, Converse said.
Lake Placid 31, Seton Catholic 27
Lake Placid (31)
Armstrong 1-0-3, Ledwith 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Brandes 4-2-11, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Z. Marvin 2-0-5, N. Marvin 5-0-10, Hooker 1-0-2, Daby 0-0-0. Totals: 13-2-31.
Seton Catholic (27)
Guay 1-0-2, Shalton 0-0-0, Pearl 4-0-8, Allen 6-1-13, LaPoint 1-2-4. Totals: 12-2-27.
Halftime- No score provided.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Armstrong, Brandes, Z. Marvin.
NON-CONFERENCE
WILLSBORO 51
AUSABLE VALLEY 48
WILLSBORO — It was a milestone night for the Patriots' Aidan Lopez, but it turned out to be in a losing cause.
Brennon Farney and Regan Arnold hit clutch free throws in the final minute as the Warriors pulled out an exciting non-league win.
Lopez, who began his varsity career at Keene, finished with 12 points to reach 1,000 points for his career.
“On behalf of the Willsboro team, we would like to extend our congratulations to Aidan Lopez for reaching his 1,000-point achievement,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said.
Farney finished with a team-high 14 points for the Warriors, with Arnold hitting for 11 and Hunter King 10.
Spencer Daby scored 14 points, Eli Douglas 13 and Lopez added his 12 to power the Patriots.
“This was a very good and hard-fought basketball game,” Spring said. “The score went back-and-forth for most of the game. With 45 seconds left, AuSable went up by one. Brennon Farney was fouled and connected on two foul shots with 24 seconds left.
“AuSable got a good look at the basket, but the ball rimmed out and Regan Arnold rebounded. He was fouled with 2.5 seconds left and was able to make both ends of a one-and-one to put us up by three.”
Willsboro 51, AuSable Valley 48
AuSable Valley (51)
Matilla 0-0-0, Daby 6-2-14, Snow 0-0-0, Dixon 1-0-2, Doner 3-1-7, Garcia 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Lopez 3-5-12, Douglas 5-3-13. Totals- 18-11-48.
Willsboro (48)
Arnold 3-3-11, Reithel 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 4-0-8, Farney 4-4-14, H. King 4-0-10, T. King 1-0-2, Sweatt 0-0-0, Leibeck 2-1-6, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals- 18-8-51.
Halftime- Willsboro, 26-23.
3-point goals- AVCS (1) Lopez. Willsboro (7) Arnold 2, Farney 2, H. King 2, Leibeck.
CVAC
MORIAH 59
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 41
CHAMPLAIN — Bryce Sprague poured in 26 points to power the Vikings past the Cougars.
He was the only Moriah player in double figures as four other players had six or more points.
Leading the way for NCCS was James Molinski with 15 markers.
“I am really proud of the way we played as a team tonight,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “We fought hard and were only down seven at the start of the third quarter.
“We didn't finish the game out well, but it was still a solid effort.”
Moriah 59, NCCS 41
Moriah (41)
Blow 0-0-0, Blaise 3-1-7, Demarais 3-1-7, Diehl 2-0-5, Hanchett 0-2-2, Lewis 0-0-0, Peters 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Rohrer 3-0-6, Sargent 1-0-2, Sprague 10-2-26, Swan 3-0-6. Totals- 25-6-59.
NCCS (41)
Molinski 7-1-15, Roach 0-0-0, Gilbo 2-2-6, Monette 1-0-3, Deuso 2-0-4, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 3-0-6, Guay 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Gero 0-0-0. Totals- 18-4-41.
Halftime- Moriah, 25-18.
3-point goals- Moriah (3) Sprague 2, Diehl. NCCS (1) Monette.
GIRLS
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 46
MORIAH 21
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars finished the season undefeated with a 12-0 mark, and their coach Robb Garrand could not be more proud.
"Our team has done an outstanding job this year finishing undefeated," Garrand said. "They were fun to watch and worked well together as a team celebrating each others' successes. The last two years have been difficult with seasons cut short as we had the talent and drive to make it to the Final Four, however, looking at the big picture, we are so fortunate that we even had the opportunity to play."
Seniors Abby Racine (13) and Marlie Sample (11) combined for 24 points in the Northeastern Clinton victory.
The Cougars got out to a hot start and led 25-4 at halftime.
"It's a special group, and we will miss the contributions from seniors Chelsea Guerin, Bryn Sample, Marlie Sample and Abby Racine," Garrand said. "The girls did a great job representing their school and community. I'm so proud of the girls and honored to be their coach. Many thanks to all involved in making our winter seasons special for our student-athletes."
Garrand said the Vikings played hard right to the end.
Gwen Eichen totaled five points for Moriah followed by four more from Sage Baker.
Northeastern Clinton 46, Moriah 21
Moriah (21)
Eichen 2-1-5, Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 1-0-2, Allen 1-1-3, Trow 1-1-3, Baker 1-0-4, Gaddor 1-0-2. Totals: 8-3-21.
NCCS (46)
Guerin 1-0-2, Racine 5-0-13, M. Sample 4-0-11, Hollister 2-2-7, Prairie 1-0-2, Trombly 1-0-2, Dubois 2-2-6, LaFountain 1-0-3. Totals: 17-4-46.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 25-4.
3 point goals- NCCS (8) Racine 3, M. Sample 3, Hollister, LaFountain.
PERU 60
AUSABLE VALLEY 44
PERU — The Patriots cut their deficit to nine to start the fourth quarter, but the Nighthawks survived and thrived.
Bri Brousseau came away with 18 points, and Kortney McCarthy turned in an additional 14 in the winning performance.
"I want to take the opportunity to again thank our AD's Mary Sexton and Dianna Bartholomew for all the hard work this season, our administrative team and the BOE at Peru for jumping through the hoops allowing us to play, and the parents and players for their flexibility and patience this season," Peru Eric Dubay said. "I'm really happy the girls got to run these past few weeks."
Kayleigh Jackson was scorching from behind the arc with four triples, and she totaled 14 points to boost the Nighthawks along with nine more points from Isabella Sypek.
"Our guards did a good job of adapting, and our defense was excellent to close out," Dubay said. "Our three seniors played well in their last game on the Peru floor. Bri Brousseau finished her high school career strong, getting key buckets. Kayleigh Jackson played strong on both ends of the floor, and Emily Beattie, even though she didn't do much in the scorebook, boxed out and made some key passes."
Koree Stillwell's 18 points paced AuSable Valley in the loss, and Lily Keyser chipped in with nine markers.
Peru 60, AuSable Valley 44
AuSable (44)
Prentiss 1-0-3, Keyser 4-1-9, Douglass 2-0-5, Richards 0-0-0, Durgan 0-0-0, Haehan 0-0-0, Rennie 1-0-2, Bombard 1-0-2, Stillwell 7-0-18, Shambo 2-1-5. Totals: 18-2-44.
Peru (60)
Sypek 4-1-9, McCarthy 6-1-14, Beattie 0-0-0, St Denis 0-0-0, Marino 0-0-0, Jackson 5-0-14, Lawliss 0-1-1, Hendrix 2-0-4, B. Brousseau 7-4-18. Totals: 24-7-60.
Halftime- Peru, 27-11.
3 point goals- AuSable (6) Prentiss, Douglass, Stillwell 4. Peru (5) McCarthy, Jackson 4.
SARANAC 51
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 21
SARANAC — Payton Couture accounted for 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Chiefs. Sydney Myers added nine points and was a standout on defense.
Alexis Belrose scored just over half of the Bobcats' points with 12.
“I was very pleased with the girls' effort tonight,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. "We had a tough loss against NCCS the night before, but the girls responded with a complete game against the Bobcats. NAC loses only one senior and will be a force to be reckoned with next year.
“I have to give a big thank you to our seniors Grace Reil, Allison Garman and Payton Couture. These girls have been fantastic to work with and have been terrific role models in our program. We are losing a lot, but I'm excited with the players we have returning.”
Saranac 51, NAC 21
NAC (21)
LaBarge 0-2-2, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 0-0-0, Belrose 5-0-12, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 2-0-4, Charland 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 0-1-1, Vanvalkenburg 0-0-0. Totals- 8-3-21.
Saranac (51)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Liberty 1-0-2, Myers 4-0-9, Denis 1-0-2, Garman 2-2-6, Ducatte 3-1-8, Reil 2-0-5, Couture 9-1-19. Totals- 22-4-51.
Halftime- Saranac, 35-13.
3-point goals- NAC (2) Belrose 2. Saranac (3) Myers, Ducatte, Reil.
NON-CONFERENCE
BEEKMANTOWN 35
BOQUET VALLEY 33
BEEKMANTOWN — Kiera Regan tallied 13 points and Faith Whitney added seven in the Eagles' close victory.
Abbey Schwoebel accounted for over half of the Griffins' offense with a game-high 19 markers.
“Boquet Valley is always a good non-league game for us,” Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said.
“Payton Parliament defended well for us against Schwoebel, who is a very tough match-up. Kiera Regan continues to work hard down low for us, and she's consistently improving.”
Beekmantown 35, Boquet Valley 33
Boquet Valley (33)
Sy. Bisselle 1-0-2, Denton 0-2-2, Monty 0-0-0, Sk. Bisselle 0-2-2, Burdo 0-0-0, King 1-0-2, Schwoebel 8-1-19, Poe 0-0-0, Lobdell 2-2-6. Totals- 12-7-33.
Beekmantown (35)
McCasland 2-1-5, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 0-0-0, Chapman 2-0-4, Whitney 3-0-7, Parliament 3-0-6, Dutil 0-0-0, Regan 6-1-13. Totals- 16-2-35.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 19-17.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2. Beekmantown (1) Whitney.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 49
CHAZY 35
CHAZY — The Hornets had a chance to put an extra game on their schedule with a clash against the Eagles and took full advantage.
"Coach (Joe) Mazzella and his team was scheduled to be done earlier this week, but they agreed to come to Chazy and play tonight," Chazy coach Josh Howell said. "I was happy for my girls to have an opportunity to step outside our league for a game. So I'd like to thank Coach Mazzella and his team for a good game tonight. They are very well coached and play with tremendous effort."
Calli Fitzwater finished with a game-high 11 points, and Kennedi LaValley and Charlotte Steria both scored nine for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets' press caused fits for Chazy.
"We did a poor job against their press tonight, turned it over too many times, which led to some easy buckets for them," Howell said. "It also caused us to get into some early foul trouble, and with only seven girls available tonight, I had some key players sitting early in the game, which hurt us."
Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain (12) and Mackenzie Chapman (9) combined for 21 points to lead the Eagles who picked up their play in the second half.
"I thought Mackenzie Chapman played really well for us tonight," Howell said. "She was my only senior available tonight, and with such a young team, they really look to her for leadership. I was very proud of the way she led our team tonight on both ends of the floor."
Chazy will be back at it today in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference playoffs against Willsboro.
Plattsburgh High 49, Chazy 35
PHS (49)
Fitzwater 5-1-11; Lavalley 4-0-9; Steria 3-2-9; Long 3-1-8; Yocum 2-2-6; Clermont 1-0-2; Hemingway 1-0-2; Fields 1-0-2; Bilow 0-1-1; Fuller 0-0-0; Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 20-7-49.
Chazy (35)
Gonyo-Lafountain 4-2-12; Chapman 3-2-9; Turek 2-1-5; Lucas 1-1-4; A Langlois 1-0-3; MChesney 1-0-2; Poupore 0-0-0. Totals: 12-6-35.
Halftime- Not provided.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh Long (1), Lavalley (1); Chazy Gonyo-Lafountain (2), Lucas (1), Chapman (1), A Langlois (1).
THURSDAY
BOYS
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 71
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 47
ELLENBURG — The Patriots placed four players in double figures on their way to a win over the Bobcats.
Eli Douglas led the way with 21 points while Nate Doner added 12 and Spencer Daby and Aidan Lopez 10 apiece.
Cody Lambert paced NAC with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Silas Lewis also hit in double figures in points with 11.
It was the third win in four games for AuSable Valley over NAC this season.
“I'm pretty happy with this group of men, to be honest,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said. “Coaching a winning team is easy, and I've done that before. But keeping a group of men together that aren't winning is a different story.
“Obviously, they aren't happy with the outcome tonight and I'm proud of them for that. The overall demeanor of this team is still pleasing.”
AuSable Valley 71, NAC 47
AuSable Valley (71)
Matilla 0-0-0, Daby 5-0-10, Snow 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 1-0-2, Doner 5-2-12, Garcia 1-0-2, Hart 2-0-4, McCabe 1-0-2, Kkol. Dixon 3-0-6, Lopez 4-2-10 Douglas 10-1-21. Totals- 32-6-71.
NAC (47)
Bergeron 1-0-2, Boulrice 2-3-7, Murphy 1-1-3, Trombley 3-0-6, Lafountain 0-2-2, Lewis 3-3-11, Lambert 4-5-13, Magoon 1-1-3. Totals- 15-15-47
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 36-20.
3-point goals- AVCS (1) Douglas. NAC (2) Lewis 2.
