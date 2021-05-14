LAKE PLACID — Jack Armstrong turned in a sparkling 1-over-par 36 to help lead Lake Placid to a 6-0 win against Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf, Friday.
Brady Tremblay put up a solid round in the No. 2 slot with a 38, and Grady Draper (43), Chris Byrne (45), Drew Ferebee (48) and Alex Wright (51) all came away with match victories.
The Blue Bombers upped their record to 2-0 early on this season.
Ben Swajger had the low score for Ticonderoga with a 50, and Aiden Porter came the closest to securing a Sentinel point but lost to Ferebee, 48-56, in the No. 3 match.
—
Lake Placid 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Armstrong (LP) def. B. Swajger, 36-50.
No. 2- Tremblay (LP) def. Maner, 38-58.
No. 3- Ferebee (LP) def. Porter, 48-56.
No. 4- Byrne (LP) def. M. Swajger, 45-67.
No. 5- Draper (LP) def. O'Neil, 43-56.
No. 6- Wright (LP) def. Dinsmore, 51-81.
PERU 5
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks' Keegan Smith was 5 over par through three holes and still finished with a 39 to come away with one of Peru's five points.
Ben Fredette secured the Cougars' lone point with a 47 in the No. 2 match.
Peru cleaned up from three through six, however, as Dominik Nuzzo (46), Liam Clark (46), Josh Trombley (50) and Macen Mero (47) all won.
The No. 5 match was the closest of the day as Trombley edged Northeastern Clinton's Dawson Guay by a stroke.
—
Peru 5, Northeastern Clinton 1
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Letourneau, 39-55.
No. 2- Fredette (NCCS) def. Bechard, 47-49.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) def. Trombley, 46-58.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. O'Connor, 46-56.
No. 5- Trombley (PCS) def. Guay, 50-51.
No. 6- Mero (PCS) def. Palmer, 47-57.
BEEKMANTOWN 4.5
MORIAH 1.5
MORIAH — Dalton Kane fired a 1-under-par 31 to power the Eagles past the Vikings in a match that saw a lot of low scores.
Logan Gilbo secured a point for the Vikings with a 36 in the No. 2 match, and Beekmantown's Keegan Simone took the No. 3 match with a 36.
Thomas Clarke tied Gilbo for the team-low with a 36 for Moriah.
The Eagles' Riley Loughan (44) and Ben Welch (51) picked up wins in the Beekmantown lineup.
The closest match of the day came in the No. 5 slot as the Vikings' Vance Hickock halved Jesse Giddings, 44-44.
—
Beekmantown 4.5, Moriah 1.5
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Clarke, 31-36.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Dubray, 36-44.
No. 3- Simone (BCS) def. Winters, 36-44.
No. 4- Loughan (BCS) def. Olcott, 44-88.
No. 5- Hickock (MCS) halved Giddings, 44.
No. 6- Welch (BCS) def. Callahan, 51-52.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Thomas and Grant Weerts both shot 53 and won the No. 1 and 2 matches for two of the Patriots' four points.
Conor Bushey (55) and Jasmyne Allen (56) snagged the No. 5 and 6 matches to complete the victory for AuSable Valley.
Sam deGrandpre and Stephanie Trombley both carded 53s for the Hornets' two victories.
—
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh High 2
No. 1- Thomas (AVCS) def. Flora, 53-57.
No. 2- Weerts (AVCS) def. Fitzwater, 53-57.
No. 3- deGrandpre (PHS) def. Eaton, 53-59.
No. 4- Trombley (PHS) def. Goodman, 53-56.
No. 5- Bushey (AVCS) def. Colburn, 55-62.
No. 6- Allen (AVCS) def. Insley, 56-67.
