PHS tops NCCS to advance to semifinals

PLATTSBURGH — A big 11-run second inning helped lead Plattsburgh High to a 23-6 victory over Northeastern Clinton in a Section VII Class B softball quarterfinal, Wednesday.
The Hornets' Mackenzie Lawfer had four hits, including a homer, and Alyssa Hemingway also hit a home run and added a single.
In all, Plattsburgh totaled 18 hits.
Alli Crahan (3), Lily Duquette (3), Calli Fitzwater (2) and Lauren Baker (2) combined to pile on an additional 10 knocks for the Hornets.
The Cougars' Kenadie McComb got the start and went the distance for the Cougars.
"NCCS played a good game even though the score might not seem so," Plattsburgh coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said. "Their pitcher was around the plate all night, and their defense made some good plays. And they played hard all night.
"So, hats off to them. We just got a good amount of hits and found some holes. It was a solid team win where everybody contributed some."
—
Plattsburgh High 23, Northeastern Clinton 6
NCCS 200 002 2 — 6 4 6
PHS 2(11)4 600 X — 23 18 3
McComb and Bresnahan. Fitzwater, Bechard (3) and Duquette. WP- Bedard. LP- McComb. 2B- Fitzwater (PHS). HR- Lawfer (PHS), Hemingway (PHS).
CLASS C
SEMIFINAL
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 17
SARANAC LAKE 1 (5)
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats got the bats going early and ended the game by the fifth inning via the run rule.
Emily VanValkenburg homered and doubled to lead Northern Adirondack, and Rhylee Poupore was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts.
Poupore also had a double and single along with four RBI.
Madalyn Seguin chipped in with two singles and scored three runs to boost the Bobcats.
Mia Nichols had the lone hit for the Red Storm.
—
Northern Adirondack 17, Saranac Lake 1 (5)
SLC 000 10X X — 1 1 4
NAC 305 63X X — 17 10 2
Goetz, Meyer (4) and Whitson. Poupore and Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Goetz. 2B- Poupore (NAC), VanValkenburg (NAC). HR- VanValkenburg (NAC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.