PHS tops Moriah in virtual meet; Peru downs AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — One of the few virtual meets of the 2020 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference swim season took place Tuesday.
Plattsburgh High had plenty of success as it won every event in a 74-47 defeat of Moriah.
Alison Silver notched wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and was on the Hornets victorious 200 medley and freestyle relays.
Plattsburgh shared the wealth in terms of wins in the rest of the meet as Theadora Welch (200 individual medley), Allie Coupal (50 freestyle), Kasey Fuller (100 butterfly), Sophie LaValley (100 freestyle), Marissa Silver (500 freestyle) and Grace Coupal (100 backstroke) all registered individual victories.
The Silver and Coupal sisters as well as Welch and Savanna Briehl were all on two of the three first-place relay squads.
Jillian McKiernan placed second for the Vikings in the breaststroke, and Chastity O'Connor secured second for the butterfly.
Plattsburgh High 74, Moriah 47
200 medley relay
1, Plattsburgh High School (M. Silver, A. Coupal, A. Silver, Welch), 2:20.99. 2, Plattsburgh High School (LaValley, Geiger, Gilbert, Fuller), 2:26.18. 3, Moriah Central School (Shoemaker, McKiernan, Giovazzino, Beeman), 3:03.04.
200 freestyle
1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:23.50. 2, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 2:35.00. 3, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 3:37.09.
200 IM
1, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 2:50.22. 2, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:53.59. 3, Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 3:47.47. 4, Giovazzino, Isabella, MCS, 3:53.74.
50 freestyle
1, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 30.07. 2, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 30.58. 3, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 32.47. 4, Trombley, Megan, Hornets, 39.73. 5, Beeman, Serena, MCS, 47.92.
100 butterfly
1, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 1:28.57. 2, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 1:57.41.
100 freestyle
1, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:08.85. 2, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:09.17. 3, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 1:14.32. 4, Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:14.94. 5, Beeman, Serena, MCS, 1:53.36.
500 freestyle
1, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 6:27.57. 2, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 6:40.50. 3, Shoemaker, Cassandra, MCS, 9:24.97.
200 freestyle relay
1, Plattsburgh High School (A. Silver, Briehl, G. Coupal, Welch), 2:11.46. 2, Plattsburgh High School (Gilbert, Robidoux, Midgett, Trombley), 2:24.78. 3, Moriah Central School (Beeman, O'Connor, Shoemaker, Giovazzino), 2:52.69.
100 backstroke
1, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:18.51. 2, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 1:19.52. 3, Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 1:29.94. 4, Shoemaker, Cassandra, MCS, 1:41.30.
100 breaststroke
1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:26.63. 2, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 1:32.15. 3, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:35.58. 4, Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 1:38.80. 5, Giovazzino, Isabella, MCS, 2:14.59. 6, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 2:49.57.
400 freestyle relay
1, Plattsburgh High School (A. Coupal, M. Silver, G. Coupal, Briehl), 4:53.52. 2, Plattsburgh High School (Geiger, LaValley, Fuller, Gilbert), 5:01.65.
PERU 107
AUSABLE VALLEY 56
CLINTONVILLE — Olivia Barnett touched up first in the 50 and 100 freestyles as did Alexis Hathaway in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke to power Peru.
Allison McCormick was a two-event winner for the Patriots, capturing the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly races.
Barnett, Hathaway, Molly Davey and Mikaela Raymond won the 200 medley relay for Peru, and the 200 freestyle relay foursome of Ella Garrow, Danika Clowney, Lauren Boissey and Katherine Roy won as well.
AuSable Valley prevented the relay sweep, however, thanks to McCormick, Hannah Tremblay, Chloe Hodgson and Emma Greene winning the 400 freestyle relay.
Garrow (200 freestyle) and Raymond (100 backstroke) also were victorious in individual events for Peru.
Peru 107, AuSable Valley 56
200 medley relay
1. Peru Central School 'A' (Barnett, Olivia 12, Raymond, Mikaela 12, Davey, Molly 9, Hathaway, Alexis 10), 2:26.04; 2. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Greene, Emma 11, Hodgson, Chloe 12, Goodman, Alauna 9), 2:31.53; 3. Peru Central School 'B' (Clancy, Reaganne 9, Frank-Calvo, Grace 11, Boissey, Lauren 10, Clowney, Danika 9), 2:47.73.
200 freestyle
1. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 2:21.29; 2. Chase, Emma, PCS, 2:30.09; 3. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 2:31.79; 4. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 2:32.91; 5. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 3:16.07.
200 IM
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:33.24; 2. Clowney, Danika, PCS, 3:24.81; --. Boissey, Lauren, PCS, DQ; --. Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, DQ.
50 freestyle
1. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 28.74; 2. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 29.84; 3. Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 31.96; 4. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 32.97; 5. Davey, Molly, PCS, 36.88.
100 butterfly
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:08.73; 2. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:14.07; 3. Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 1:34.08; 4. Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 1:42.79; 5. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 1:51.06.
100 freestyle
1. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:03.42; 2. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 1:16.70; 3. Clowney, Danika, PCS, 1:21.05; 4. Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:26.27; 5. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 1:34.38.
500 freestyle
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 6:07.57; 2. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 6:34.38; 3. Chase, Emma, PCS, 7:06.79; 4. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 7:15.67.
200 freestyle relay
1. Peru Central School 'A' (Garrow, Ella 10, Clowney, Danika 9, Boissey, Lauren 10, Roy, Katharine 10), 2:09.10; 2. Peru Central School 'B' (Brousseau, Ashley 10, Davey, Molly 9, Hathaway, Alexis 10, Chase, Emma 9), 2:12.01; 3. AuSable Valley 'A' (Goodman, Mylea 12, Snow, Olivia 10, Goodman, Alauna 9, Tremblay, Hannah 9), 2:40.72.
100 backstroke
1. Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:19.84; 2. Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 1:21.88; 3. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:40.96; 4. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 1:41.98; 5. Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:53.35.
100 breaststroke
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:23.01; 2. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:27.72; 3. Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 1:45.31; 4. Davey, Molly, PCS, 2:02.97; 5. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 2:05.28.
400 freestyle relay
1. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Tremblay, Hannah 9, Hodgson, Chloe 12, Greene, Emma 11), 4:32.03; 2. Peru Central School 'A' (Barnett, Olivia 12, Roy, Katharine 10, Raymond, Mikaela 12, Frank-Calvo, Grace 11), 4:47.23; 3. Peru Central School 'B' (Garrow, Ella 10, Brousseau, Ashley 10, Clancy, Reaganne 9, Chase, Emma 9), 4:59.54
