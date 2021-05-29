PHS takes care of business against Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — After starting off the season with five straight wins, the Saranac Lake baseball team has stumbled across a rough stretch on the schedule, and Plattsburgh High was its latest problem.
On Friday, the Red Storm lost for the third time this week, falling 17-4 at home to the Hornets.
The game opened competitively with two tight scoreless innings. Plattsburgh then poured it on during the middle frames to cruise to the easy victory. The Hornets got things going by scoring four runs in the top of the third and really didn’t let up the rest of the way as they scored multiple runs in four straight innings to improve to 4-2 in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
Runners left on base, runners picked off stealing, errors on simple fielding plays and a loss of discipline all helped lead to Saranac Lake’s downfall. It also didn’t help that Saranac Lake’s starting pitcher Carter Sturgeon was ejected from the game during the early stages of the Hornets’ onslaught after complaining about a call on the field.
“It was a bad day,” said coach Eric Bennett, whose Red Storm dropped to 5-3. “We started off doing well, we had a little breakdown in discipline, and then the floodgates opened. I give a lot of credit to Plattsburgh. They are a well-coached team, they played sharp, but we could have given them a better game.
“They were really solid in the infield and making plays, but we seemed to get in our own way,” Bennett added. “We made some errors we normally didn’t make, and we made some bad decisions running the base paths.”
Plattsburgh finished with 11 hits. Colin Golden, the winning pitcher, helped his cause at the plate with a pair of doubles, and Brayden Trombley and Ryan Knowles each smacked a double and a single in the win. Saranac Lake had nine hits, and Kaden Darrah led the way with two singles.
After going scoreless in their first two at-bats, the Hornets plated four runners in the top of the third for a 4-0 edge. Saranac Lake answered with one run in the bottom of the inning to make it a 4-1 contest, and Plattsburgh blew the game open from there, scoring nine times in the next two innings to stretch the lead to 13-1.
Trailing 13-1, the Red Storm cut their deficit a bit with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to have Plattsburgh respond with four more runs in the sixth.
“I thought we played well,” Hornets coach Pat Shaugnessy said. “Every coach I talked to said Saranac Lake has a solid team with good kids, so we came up here ready to play. We just executed.
“Colin Golden threw strikes for us, and that always helps when you’re not walking and putting runners on,” Shaugnessy continued. “Defense played well, minus one inning where we had a couple hiccups. Other than that, we played solid defense and put the bat on the ball. That’s all I can really ask for.”
All three Red Storm losses this week have come against the league’s Division I teams, which are from the larger Class B schools and have traditionally been near the top of the standings. Saranac Lake’s next game will be on the road Monday against the fourth Division I squad in the CVAC, Peru, which is currently at the top of standings.
“I think in the Division I teams, we’re seeing a lot of great pitchers right now,” Bennett said. “We’re still getting the ball on the bat. We’re just not getting them to fall.”
Plattsburgh plays again today in a home game at Lefty Wilson Field against Northeastern Clinton.
