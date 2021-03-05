PHS swimmers edge AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley boys swim teams had quite the competitive meet, Friday.
Led by two individual wins apiece from Ben Insley, Nick Palma and Rafael Kowal, the Hornets came away with a 90-80 win against the Patriots in Section VII/X boys swimming action.
David Butler and Simon Thill both notched individual wins to pace AuSable Valley, and the Patriots also won the 200 medley relay to pile up more points.
Insley touched up first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while Palma won the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Kowal took home first-place honors in the 200 freestyle as well as the 100 backstroke.
Kowal was also on the winning 400 freestyle relay team, which also included Insley, Palma and Cohen Fitzwater.
Kowal, Insley, Isaac Dubay and Palma won the 200 freestyle relay.
Butler snagged the 500 freestyle for AuSable Valley, and the 100 breaststroke went to Thill.
Alix Perras (200 individual medley) and Trent Gravelle (50 freestyle) recorded close second-place finishes to boost the Patriots.
—
Plattsburgh High 90, AuSable Valley 80
200 medley relay- 1, AuSable Valley Central School, 1:55.59. 2. Plattsburgh High School. 2:05.43/ 3. Plattsburgh High School. 2:16.82.
200 freestyle- 1 Kowal, Rafael Plattsburgh 1:58.00; 2 Hagadorn, Patrick AuSable Valley 2:09.44; 3 Lavallee, Logan AuSable Valley 2:15.31; 4 Schaefer, Max Plattsburgh 2:18.58; 5 Butler, David AuSable Valley 2:47.78; 6 Beckstead, Landon Plattsburgh 3:44.00.
200 individual medley- 1 Insley, Ben Plattsburgh 2:20.88; 2 Perras, Alik AuSable Valley 2:25.34; 3 Thill, Simon AuSable Valley 2:28.38; 4 Recore, Ryan Plattsburgh 2:31.19; 5 Wells, Hayden Plattsburgh 2:51.08; 6 Senecal-Rock, Connor AuSable Valley 3:09.32; 7 Farrell, Joshua Chazy 3:10.15.
50 freestyle- 1 Palma, Nick Plattsburgh 22.92; 2 Gravelle, Trent AuSable Valley 26.46; 3 Dubay, Isaac Plattsburgh 27.54; 4 Bruno, Ted AuSable Valley 28.00; 5 Jandreau, Kayden Plattsburgh 29.01; 6 Croghan, Aiden AuSable Valley 40.18.
100 butterfly- 1 Insley, Ben Plattsburgh High 1:02.96; 2 Perras AuSable Valley 1:10.52; 3 Laplante, Peter AuSable Valley 1:16.54; 4 Buckser, James Plattsburgh 1:27.47; 5 Perry, Chandler AuSable Valley Central 1:33.35.
100 freestyle- 1 Palma, Nick Plattsburgh 52.90; 2 Hagadorn, Patrick AuSable Valley 58.38; 3 Bruno, Ted AuSable Valley 1:04.88; 4 Dubay, Isaac Plattsburgh 1:05.64; 5 Fitzwater, Cohen Plattsburgh 1:06.63; 6 Croghan, Aiden AuSable Valley 1:23.89.
500 freestyle- 1 Butler, David AuSable Valley 6:21.89; 2 Schaefer, Max Plattsburgh 6:27.37; 3 Rabideau, Rowan AuSable Valley 7:03.59; 4 Wells, Hayden Plattsburgh 7:26.74; 5 Edwards, Alexander Plattsburgh 7:42.31; 6 Lloyd, Tim AuSable Valley 8:14.72.
200 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh ( Kowal, Rafael 2) Insley, Ben 3) Dubay, Isaac 4) Palma, Nick 1:40.52); 2 AuSable Valley 1:51.07; 3 Plattsburgh 2:02.34.
100 backstroke- 1 Kowal, Rafael Plattsburgh 59.25; 2 Gravelle, Trent AuSable Valley 1:05.45; 3 Perry, Chandler AuSable Valley 1:10.83; 4 Fitzwater, Cohen Plattsburgh 1:24.07; 5 Laplante, Peter AuSable Valley 1:37.40.
100 breaststroke- 1 Thill, Simon AuSable Valley 1:12.76; 2 Recore, Ryan Plattsburgh 1:17.26; 3 Lloyd, Tim AuSable Valley 1:21.34; 4 Buckser, James Plattsburgh 1:25.81; 5 Jandreau, Kayden Plattsburgh 1:28.12.
400 freestyle relay- 1 Plattsburgh (1) Insley, Ben 2) Fitzwater, Cohen 3) Kowal, Rafael 4) Palma, Nick) 3:46.82; 2 AuSable Valley 3:55.27; 3 AuSable Valley 4:33.31; 4 Plattsburgh 4:43.37.
