PHS sweeps Lake Placid

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High volleyball team came away with a nice 3-0 win over Lake Placid, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
Lily Snide notched a triple double for the winners with 19 points, 10 aces and 10 assists to go along with seven kills and five digs.
The Blue Bombers showed plenty of fight in the first set before falling 25-23 against the Hornets.
Sophie Sherman contributed 10 points for Plattsburgh as well as six kills, and Veda Bingel helped matters with seven points and four aces.
The Hornets pulled away with 25-13 and 25-15 victories in the second and third sets, respectively.
Julia Crawford filled all the statistical categories for Lake Placid with six points, three kills, two aces, two assists, two digs and one block.
The Blue Bombers' Marlena Sharp (5) and Evelynn Sharp (5) combined for 10 points, and Karis Hudson added a team-high six digs.
—
Plattsburgh High 3, Lake Placid 0
25-23, 25-13, 25-15
LP- Hudson, 4 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist; Megliore, 1 dig; Evelynn Sharp, 5 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 assist; Hayes, 1 dig; Bousquet, 1 assist; Marlena Sharp, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 dig; Bashaw, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist; Gavin, 3 points, 1 ace; Julia Crawford, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 assists.
PHS- Snide 19 points, 10 aces, 7 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs; Bird 3 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs; Bruso 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs; Cantwell 3 kills, 2 assists; Kay 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs; Bingel 7 points, 4 aces, 1 assists, 2 digs; Sherman 10 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Trombley 1 point, 3 digs; Crahan 2 points, 1 kill; Siskavich 1 point.
