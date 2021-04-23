PHS, Peru, B'town all win in volleyball

CHAMPLAIN — Lily Snide finished with 17 points, nine aces, four kills, 12 assists and 12 digs Friday to help power Plattsburgh High to a 3-0 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Hornets won by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
“The Hornets worked hard on their serving this week during practice and it showed in tonight's game,” PHS coach Cindy McMahon said.
“Lily Snide led the way with her 17 points and nine aces, Sophie Sherman contributed seven points and three aces, Elise Bruso with six points and three aces, and Veda Bingel with six points and four aces.”
Morgan Monette totaled five aces for the Cougars, while Mackenzie Gardner recorded three kills and Camryn Foley eight digs.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-21, 25-21, 25-20
PHS- Snide, 17 points, 9 aces, 4 kills, 12 assists, 12 digs; Bruso, 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs; Cantwell, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs; Kay, 2 digs; Bingel, 6 points, 4 aces, 2 digs; Sherman, 7 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists; Trombley, 1 kill, 1 dig; Crahan, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Siskavich, 1 point, 2 kills, 1 dig.
NCCS- Monette, 5 aces, 3 digs, 2 assists; McComb, 1 ace, 4 digs, 4 assists; Gardner, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs; Munson, 1 kill, 3 digs; Foley, 1 kill, 8 digs; Basmajian, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs; Sample, 2 digs; Dumas, 1 ace, 2 digs.
PERU 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — Shian Brunell tallied 15 points and 11 digs, while Rachel Madore added seven points and 19 assists as the Nighthawks went on to win by game scores of 25-18, 25-8, 25-14.
Katie Finn contributed nine kills, Alyssa Bartholomew 28 digs and Alexandrea LaValley eight points for Peru
Morgan Lawrence paced the Bobcats with six kills and Elyse Hogan added four. Hogan also had 11 digs. Allie Barber served six points and Mackenzie Lawrence five.
“Our communication was much better tonight than the beginning of the week,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “Emma Dominic, Elyse Hogan, Morgan Lawrence and Rhylee Poupore did a great job in covering open spots to avoid hits hitting the floor.
“Our serves hurt us tonight compared to the beginning of the season.
—
Peru 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-18, 25-8, 25-14
Peru- Bartholomew, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 assists, 28 digs; Bousquet, 6 points, 1 ace, 4 kills; Brunell, 15 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs; Clary, 2 points, 2 aces, I dig; Finn, 6 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 5 digs; LaValley, 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs; Lyon, 1 kill; Madore, 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 19 assists, 3 digs; Martin, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs; Robinson, I kill.
NAC- Hogan, 1 point, 4 kills, 11 digs; Guay, 5 digs; Dominic, 6 digs; Poupore, 1 point, 1 dig; Barber, 6 points, 3 aces, 5 assists, 6 digs; Mac. Lawrence, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs; Desotelle, 1 kill; Mor. Lawrence, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 8 digs; Tanzer, 1 point, 1 kill, 4 assists, 7 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles went four games to defeat the Red Storm.
Beekmantown did not provide the game scores or individual stats in time for print.
Kelsey Leeret finished with two kills, two aces, seven digs and three points for the Red Storm, while Alison Hewitt added two points, two aces and 13 digs, and Tailor Whitson seven digs. Alyssa LaPierre chipped in with four aces.
—
Beekmantown 3, Saranac Lake 1
SL- Null, 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 point; Michael, 2 assists; S. Leeret, 2 points, 5 assists; LaPierre, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 points; Sanford, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Small, 1 kill, Hewitt, 2 aces, 13 digs, 2 points; Whitson, 1 kill, 1 ace, 7 digs, 2 points, 3 assists; Burcume, 2 digs; Hurteau, 2 digs; Johnson, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 point; K. Leeret, 2 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 3 points; Bickford, 1 block.
