PHS, Peru both win in softball

CLINTONVILLE — Alyssa Hemingway led Plattsburgh High with four hits on a day the Hornets' bats were firing on all cylinders.
Plattsburgh turned in an 18-1 victory over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Friday.
Emma Whalen notched three singles, and Amanda Vaughn and Allison Bedard added two more apiece to help lead the Hornet charge.
Winning pitcher Calli Fitzwater scored three runs, and she fanned three batters in the circle and walked just one.
"We had too many walks and errors, which killed us," Patriots coach Lyndale Nephew said. "Once Plattsburgh got ahead, there was no way we could catch up. They played very good defense. Their right fielder Emma Whalen had a great game with several catches."
Abby Sawyer punched out three batters for AuSable Valley.
—
Plattsburgh High 18, AuSable Valley 1 (5)
PHS 507 24 — 18 11 1
AVC 100 00 — 1 1 5
Fitzwater and Hemingway. Sawyer and Richards. WP- Sawyer. LP- Sawyer. 2B- Hemingway (PHS).
PERU 5
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Emily Beattie tossed and complete-game, three-hit shutout and struck out seven batters to lead the Nighthawks.
Grace Crawford punched out six batters of her own in the circle for the Blue Bombers.
Beattie also had a team-high two hits in the Peru lineup, which included a double.
"Both pitchers threw exceptional games, and both defenses were almost flawless," Lake Placid coach Greg Hayes said.
The Blue Bombers' Natalie Tavares and Peru's Bri Brousseau both hit doubles.
—
Peru 5, Lake Placid 0
PCS 102 002 0 — 5 7 0
LP 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Beattie and Sypek. Crawford and Tavares.WP- Beattie. LP- Crawford. 2B- Tavares (LP), Beattie (PCS), Brousseau (PCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.