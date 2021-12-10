PHS, NCCS tie in OT; Saranac wins 5-4

PLATTSBURGH — Jace Lacey's third goal of the game, at 8:42 of the third period Friday night, forced overtime as Plattsburgh High and Northeastern Clinton ended up skating to a 4-all tie in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' hockey.
The Cougars took a 3-2 lead into the third and the score stayed that way until Lacey's power-play goal brought the Hornets even.
Ryan Racine tallied two goals in the first 2:10 of the contest to give NCCS a 2-0 advantage before the Hornets drew even after one on a short-handed goal by Lacey and a power-play marker by Bostyn Duquette.
Lacey then put PHS in front 38 seconds into the second. But a power-play goal from Blake Chevalier and an even-strength marker by Winnie Simpson put NCCS back on top, 3-2.
Peter Judkins made 23 saves in the NCCS nets and Ty Calkins 17 stops for PHS.
“We understood the challenge coming in, squaring off against the defending league champions,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “NCCS is a quality team with numerous threats.
“We didn't have the start to the game we wanted. We looked a step behind and sloppy in our own zone. But we managed to claw back and tie it before the first intermission. A gritty short-handed goal started the climb for us.
“I felt we carried the play down the stretch, having numerous quality scoring chances and the game within our grasp. It was a dog fight all night and I'm proud of the fight our boys showed.”
—
NCCS 4, PHS 4, OT
NCCS 2 2 0 0 — 4
PHS 2 1 1 0 — 4
First period- 1, NCCS, Racine (Lavalley, Hemingway), 1:55. 2, NCCS, Racine (Palmer, Guay), 2:10. 3, PHS, Lacey shg (Colburn), 9:13. 4, PHS, Duquette ppg, 15:31.
Second period- 5, PHS, Lacey (Colburn); 38. 6, NCCS, Chevalier ppg (Lavalley), 3:32. 7, NCCS, Simpson (Chevalier, Racine), 7:55.
Third period- 8, PHS, Lacey ppg (Kain), 8:42.
Overtime- no scoring.
Shots on goal- PHS, 27-21.
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 23. T. Calkins, PHS, 17.
SARANAC 5
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 4
PLATTSBURGH — Landen Duprey's power-play goal with 45 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Chiefs a non-league victory.
Saranac took a 4-1 lead into the third, with Ryan Maggy scoring in the first period and Hunter Provost, Duprey and Hayden Buckley within a 5:19 span in the second stanza.
But St. Lawrence rallied from three goals down in the third when Ashton Adams, Connor Foster and Kade Hayes all scored. Hayes' tying goal came with just 1:43 left in regulation.
Duprey finished the game with two goals and two assists as the Chiefs outshot the visitors by a 36-19 margin.
Zach O'Connell added three assists. Shawn McLane picked up his first-career varsity win in net for Saranac, making 15 saves.
“We found a way to win late after we gave the lead away in the third,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We played disciplined hockey and really sacrificed in this one, making several key shot blocks.
“(Zachary) Strawser was solid in goal for them, especially in the first two periods. He denied us on some Grade A chances to keep them in the game.”
—
Saranac 5, St. Lawrence Central 4
SLC 1 0 3 — 4
SCS 1 3 1 — 5
First period- 1, SCS, Maggy (Duprey), 5:25. 2, SLC, Adams, 13:23.
Second period- 3, SCS, Provost (O'Connell), 1:03. 4, SCS, Duprey (O'Connell, Buckley), 3:00. 5, SCS, Buckley (Duprey, Provost), 5:19.
Third period- 6, SLC, Adams (Dow, Lamora), 1:29. 7, SLC, Foster, 8:27. 8, SLC, Hayes (Lamora), 15:17. 9, SCS, Duprey ppg (O'Connell, Buckley), 16:15.
Shots on goal- Saranac, 36-19.
Saves- Strawser, SLC, 31. McLane, SCS, 15.
