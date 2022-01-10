PHS, NAC bowlers split matchup; Peru, AuSable Valley win out

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh and Northern Adirondack’s bowlers split a tight Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling matchup at North Bowl Lanes, Monday.
Evan Rundall continued his strong season for the Hornets with a team-leading 599 series, followed not too far behind by a 504 series from eighth-grader David Mintz.
Jarrod Shusda led the Bobcats in the loss, bowling a 507 series. Ashton Nichols was next in line on the team with a 413 series.
On the girls’ side, Lillyanne Husband and Kate LaPoint led Northern Adirondack to a close victory with 358 and 355 series, respectively.
Scotlyn McCormick’s 355 series led the Plattsburgh girls in the loss.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PHS- Rundall 206 204-599, Mintz 194-165-504, Bernier 149-142-408, Donaldson 128-354, Dubuque 133-343.
NAC- Shusda 169-181-507, A. Nichols 148-133-413, Guillaume 150-121-389, C. Nichols 119-155-388, Menard 124-114-345.
—
Girls
Northern Adirondack 3, Plattsburgh 1
NAC- Husband 117-128-358, LaPoint 131-126-355, Guay 107-111-307 Barber 114-246, Peryea 99-275
PHS- McCormick 122-123-355, Binns 130-297, Briggs 275, Ashline 238.
PERU 4, MORIAH 0
PERU — The Nighthawks took decisive wins in a tilt with the Vikings.
Brothers Keegan and Kayden Smith powered the Peru boys, recording 628 and 602 series, respectively, while Josh Trombley and Keegan Hemingway also each had strong nights of their own, bowling 564 and 517 series, respectively.
Cayden Muller led the Moriah boys in the defeat, rolling in a 504 series with a high game of 181.
On the girls' side, Kathryn Bowman’s 677 series for the Nighthawks left little in doubt, and Madison Provost’s 596 series helped secure the win. Leita Ciolek and Layla Garrand both just missed the 500 point mark in their series, scoring 495 and 485, respectively, for Peru.
Sarah Shoobe paced the Viking girls in the loss, recording a 517 series.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS- Ke. Smith 190-219-219-628, Ka. Smith 202-196-204-602, Trombley 223-564, Hemingway 187-172-517.
MCS- Muller 163-160-181-504, Riemersma 165-408, Cowin 130-371.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS- Bowman 257-184-236-677, Provost 202-236-158-596, Ciolek 160-176-495, Garrand 179-163-485.
MCS- Shoobe 195-172-517, Slattery 145-154-429.
AVCS 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots took wins across the board at North Bowl Lanes.
Max Benware’s 621 series led the AuSable Valley boys to victory, while Luke Trombley had a strong high game of 224.
The Chief’s Andrew Gaboriault paced that team in the loss, rolling in a 624 series.
AuSable Valley’s Breanna Lacy was the only girl from either side to compete, leading to the Saranac forfeit, and bowled a 436 series.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- Benware 214-216-621, Trombley 224, Devlin 209, Laduke 204.
SCS- A.Gaboriault 205-223-624, Lavarnway 237.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- Lacy 179-436
