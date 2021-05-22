PHS loses close one to Massena

PLATTSBURGH — The Massena Red Raiders defeated the Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team, Saturday, 8-6 in Section VII-X action.
Plattsburgh (2-7) stayed with Massena (7-2) all game, knotting the game at 3-3 in the first half and 6-6 in the second.
“We played tough all game against one of the top teams in the section,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “We’ve gotten better, and it’s showing up each time we take the field.”
The Hornets were led by two goals from Robin Trombly and one each from Celine Juneau, Jillian Kain, Susie Kennedy and Kiara Maggy. Ada Johnston and Maggy added assists.
Massena had a pair of goals each from Jeanelle Burke and Kat Mayer, with Madison Ward, Arissa Hopps, Delaney McCarthy and Hailey LaShomb all netting one. Burke (2), Hopps, Hailey LaShomb and Lena LaShomb contributed assists.
Sophia Brown had 15 saves for the Hornets. Gabrielle Thomas stopped seven shots for the Red Raiders.
The Hornets' next game is on the road Tuesday at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Massena 8, Plattsburgh High 6
MAS 5 3 — 8
PHS 2 4 — 6
Scoring
MAS- Burke 2-2, Mayer 2-0, Ward 1-0, Hopps 1-1, McCarthy 1-0, H. LaShomb 1-1, L. LaShomb 0-1.
PHS- Trombly 2-0, Juneau 1-0, Kain 1-0, Kennedy 1-0, Maggy 1-1, Johnston 0-1.
Saves- Thomas, MAS, 7. Brown, PHS, 15.
