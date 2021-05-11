MASSENA -- The Plattsburgh Hornets gave their best against the undefeated Massena Red Raiders Tuesday, dropping a Section VII-X road game 20-6.
Massena (4-0) was led by Janelle Burke’s strong play with five goals. Eight other Red Raiders hit the scoreboard.
“Our girls worked extremely hard tonight against one of the best teams in the section,” said Coach Shannon Brown. “I’m proud of them. We’re getting better every game. Tonight against a well-coached team”
Robin Trombly paced Plattsburgh (1-2) with four goals. Cheyenne Knelly added two goals. Natalie Kay contributed two assists.
Sophia Brown stopped 15 shots for the Hornets on the game.
Tuesday's game was the first of a very tough stretch for the rookie Hornets squad. The team plays Wednesday at home against the undefeated and defending champion Salmon River Shamrocks (4-0). Road games continue at Canton (4-0) on Friday, at Saranac Lake / Lake Placid (0-3) on Sunday and at Potsdam (2-2) next Tuesday.
A home game vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-4) next Wednesday is on tap before a two-day break.
"No doubt this is a challenging time,” Brown said. “We’re learning each and every game.”
—
Massena 20, Plattsburgh 6
Scoring
PHS- Trombly 4, Knelly 2.
M- Burke 5, Thompson 4, Mayer 3, Ward 2, LaShomb 2, Hopps 1, Barrett 1, McCarthy 1, Crombie 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.