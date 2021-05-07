PHS hosts first home game in program history, falls to Canton

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse team continued to make some history, Friday, as the Hornets hosted their first home game in program history.
The contest itself did not go the way Plattsburgh wanted as Section X's Canton came away with a 16-2 victory over the Hornets.
"We went up against a very highly skilled and well-coached team," Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. "They were excellent on long passes, and this game gives us something to work on."
Etta Coburn powered the Golden Bears with four goals, and Vivian Coburn, Haley Stevenson, Camryn Sipher and Megan Martin all found the back of the net twice.
Sarah Rodee made four saves to anchor the Canton defense.
Robin Trombly and Bella Girard tallied the Hornets' goals, which both came late in the first half.
Plattsburgh picked it up defensively in the second half, surrendering just five goals after giving up 11 in the first half.
Sophia Brown made four saves in the Hornet nets.
"We never quit working," Brown said. "The second half showed that. We just have to stick with it."
Plattsburgh will be in action three times next week, traveling to play Massena, Tuesday, hosting Salmon River, Wednesday, and then back on the road against the Golden Bears, Friday.
—
Canton 16, Plattsburgh High 2
Canton 11 5 — 16
PHS 2 0 — 2
Scoring
Canton- V. Coburn 2-0, Stevenson 2-0, Sipher 2-0, E. Coburn 4-0, Reed 1-0, Martin 2-0, Mousaw 1-0, Newman 1-0, A. Rodee 1-0.
PHS- Girard 1-0, Trombly 1-0
Saves- S. Rodee, 5. Brown, PHS, 4.
