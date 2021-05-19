PHS girls lax earns milestone win at home

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High defeated the Ogdensburg Free Academy girls lacrosse team, Wednesday, besting the Blue Devils on Senior Night 9-5 in a hard-fought Section VII-X game.
It was the Hornets' first win at home in program history.
Plattsburgh (2-6) was led by a pair of goals each from Bella Girard, Cheyenne Knelly, Kiara Maggy and Robin Trombly. Adrienne Gonyo added a goal, and Jillian Kain notched an assist.
“It was an incredibly physical game,” Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. "I’m proud of the way our girls kept their composure, played hard and gave a total team effort.”
Ogdensburg (1-8) goals were scored by Brinley Frederick (2), Page Metz (2) and Jadeyn Awan. Frederick, Awan and Megan Reed recorded assists.
Sophia Brown had eight saves for the Hornets. Ellie Foster stopped 19 shots.
“Adrienne (Gonyo), Reese Montville and Ada Johnston made big plays and had great anticipation on defense,” Brown said. “Natalie Kay and Celine Juneau showed strong midfield play getting us many extra possessions.”
The Blue Devils tied the game at 3-all with 22:45 left in the second half, but Plattsburgh had quite the response with five straight goals to take full control.
The Hornets' next game is Saturday afternoon at home against the Massena Red Raiders.
—
Plattsburgh High 9, OFA 5
OFA 1 4 — 5
PHS 3 6 — 9
Saves- OFA, Foster, 19. Brown, PHS, 8.
