PHS girls end season with nice win

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High girls hockey team finished its season with a bang.
After plenty of highs and lows like a typical year would feature, the Hornets made sure the last memory they created would be one that was memorable.
That last memory was a 6-2 victory over Salmon River, Thursday, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Mackenzie Brown and Reylyn Giroux both scored twice in the victory, while Rachel Madore and Amanda Vaughn both lit the lamp once.
Ava Julian was strong in goal with 27 saves to anchor the Plattsburgh defense.
Gillian Boule and Rebecah Courson both tallied two helpers to go along with one apiece from Ada Johnston and Giroux.
"It was a great way to close out the season for our seniors," Hornets coach Trevor Cameron said. "No doubt we feel that a three-peat Section VII title was very likely. Just appreciate the seconds, minutes and days we were able to spend together. No day was a guarantee."
Plattsburgh gained a 3-0 lead after two periods before pouring it on in the third with three more goals.
Cameron said the win was special for the seniors.
"Our Hornet seniors are a very special group, for sure," Cameron said. "Great kids, academically strong, gifted with talent and will leave their last game with a big win against Salmon River. Our younger players all possess the same qualities because they learned from them. To the team, thank you for always bringing your very best."
Lindsay Durant and Kimora Swamp both scored once late in the game for the Shamrocks.
Plattsburgh High 6, Salmon River 2
Salmon 0 0 2 — 2
Plattsburgh 2 1 3 — 6
First period- 1, PHS, Giroux (Boule, Courson), 4:46. 2, PHS, Brown (Johnston), 9:42.
Second period- 3, PHS, Madore (Giroux), 4:18.
Third period- 4, PHS, Vaughn (Courson), 6:06. 5, PHS, Giroux (Boule), 7:52. 6, PHS, Brown, 9:07. 7, SR, Durant (Swamp), 11:18. 8, SR, Swamp (Adams, Durant), 13:29.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 37-29.
Saves- Julian, PHS, 27. Snyder, SR, 31
