PHS girls end challenging week with loss to Canton

CANTON — The Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team dropped a Section VII-X game at Canton Friday, logging a 14-3 loss to the Golden Bears.
Plattsburgh (1-4) worked hard throughout the game, sticking with the talented Canton squad (6-0).
“Our defense talked well and kept us in the game, along with another great night for our goalie,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said.
Ada Johnston, Ceci LaBarge and Natalie Kay were cited for particularly strong play.
Cheyenne Knelly had two goals for the Hornets. Robin Trombly had one. Jillian Kain notched an assist.
Canton (6-0) was paced in scoring by Etta Coburn (5), Haley Stevenson (4), Vivian Coburn (2), Megan Martin (1), Claire Coakley (1) and Amelia Rodee (1).
Sophia Brown had 15 saves for the Hornets. Sarah Rodee stopped three shots.
“You can see how much we are forming together as a team,” Plattsburgh senior Robin Trombly said. “The bond was already there. It’s the skills that you can see coming in.”
Friday's contest wrapped up a challenging week, with the Hornets facing the top three in the section — all undefeated at the time of play. The active schedule continues with games at Lake Placid Sunday, at Potsdam Tuesday, and home against Ogdensburg Free Academy, Wednesday.
—
Canton 14, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS 2 1 — 3
CAN 11 3 — 14
