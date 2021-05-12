PHS falls to highly skilled Salmon River

PLATTSBURGH — The Salmon River Shamrocks were too much for the Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team, scoring a 23-4 victory in a Section VII-X game, Wednesday.
Plattsburgh (1-3) gave a strong effort throughout the game, but it was not enough to stem the tide of the sharp-passing Shamrocks (5-0).
“They are an incredibly talented team,” Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. “It was a dazzling display of stick skills. This will benefit us in the games to come. We are getting stronger everyday and never gave up."
Robin Trombly notched two goals for the Hornets. Celine Juneau and Cheyenne Knelly also hit the net. Knelly recorded Plattsburgh's lone assist.
Sophia Brown recorded 12 saves, giving her 27 over the past two nights.
"Our goalie was stellar in net, and our defense gave a solid effort," Brown said.
Salmon River was led by Wynter Jock's four goals. Three each were added by Ariyah LaFrance, Teya Mitchell and Joryan Adams. Also scoring were Kaia Swamp (2), Paisley Cook (2), Gracie King (2), Kakwennies Mitchell, Kendall Jock, Aiyanna Bearshield and Ryanne LaFrance.
The Hornets honored the Salmon River team during pre-game introductions, a nod to the 10-year-old program's influence on the new Plattsburgh team. The game's coin toss featured a special Honor the Game coin created to honor the Native American creators of the game of lacrosse provided by the Hornets. Wynter Jock was presented the coin as the "Player of the Game."
"In recognizing today's opponent, the Plattsburgh Hornets wish to honor the Salmon River girls lacrosse program," read the statement. "The history of your team, from its beginnings to now, has been and continues to be an inspiration to us. You are an example for our first-year program to follow and we are grateful you have laid a path before us. Thank you."
The Hornets have taken the field against the top teams in Section VII-X this week. With Massena (4-0) Tuesday and Salmon River Wednesday, they next have a road game against the Canton Golden Bears (4-0) Friday.
—
Salmon River 23, Plattsburgh High 4
SR 14 9 — 23
PHS 3 1 — 4
Scoring
SR- W. Jock 4-1, A. LaFrance 3-4, T. Mitchell 3-0, Adams 3-3, Swamp 2-0, Cook 2-4, King 2, K. Mitchell 1-0, K. Jock 1-3, Bearshield 1-0, R. Lafrance 1-2, White 0-1, M. Mitchell 0-1.
PHS- Trombly 2-0, Juneau 1-0, Knelly 1-1.
Saves- Brown, PHS, 12. SR, 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.