PHS downs Ti, 52-32; Saranac upsets Moriah, 56-44

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High was led by Michael Phillips on Senior Night in a 52-32 triumph over Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Tuesday.
Phillips also recorded two three-pointers in the win. Lukas Goerlitz tallied 11 and Brayden Trombley 10 for the home team.
For Ticonderoga, Braden Perry led with nine points and Thomas Montalbano was close behind with seven. Both scored a three-pointer in the loss, along with Tristen Crammond.
Plattsburgh High led at the break, 28-10.
—
Plattsburgh High 52, Ticonderoga 32
PHS (52)
Phillips 4-2-12, Filosca 0-0-0, Wylie 3-1-7, Crowley 1-1-3, Golden 1-0-2, Mulholland 3-0-6, Goerlitz 0-1-1, King 5-1-11, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 3-4-10. Totals: 20-10-52.
Ti (32)
Yaw 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 2-2-7, Molina 2-0-4, Vigliotti 0-0-0, Crammond 1-0-3, Perry 3-2-9, Swajger 1-0-2, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Olden 0-3-3. Totals: 11-7-32.
Halftime- PHS, 28-10.
3 point goals- PHS (2) Phillips 2. Ti (3) Montalbano, Crammond, Perry.
SARANAC 56
MORIAH 44
SARANAC — The Chiefs shocked the undefeated Vikings, led by Kyler White with 16 tallies in the win.
Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin also netted 12 for Saranac, while Justin Bedard and Matt Faville each recorded 10 points. Keegan Brown hit the team’s only three-pointer. Bedard also grabbed 10 boards and Brown nine, while Faville had six assists.
“Great team win for us tonight,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “We were able to weather Moriah’s 12-0 run to start the third quarter and stay focused and composed to finish out the game. Many guys stepped up at different times and made some big buckets at crucial times.”
For Moriah, Rowan Swan led with 20 points followed by Bryce Sprague with 13. Both the players also hit a shot from behind the arch in the loss.
“I am happy for our kids as they showed a lot of maturity tonight,” Recore said. “To get a win against a great team and program like Moriah is big.”
—
Saranac 56, Moriah 44
Saranac (56)
Bedard 5-0-10, Faville 3-4-10, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-4-12, Brown 2-1-6, White 8-0-16, DeAngelo 1-0-2. Totals: 25-9-56.
Moriah (44)
Fleury 0-0-0, Olcott 3-0-6, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0, Rohrer 2-1-5, Demaris 0-0-0, Sprague 5-2-13, Swan 4-11-20. Totals: 14-14-44.
Halftime- Saranac 29-17.
3 point goals- Saranac (1) Brown. Moriah (2) Sprague, Swan.
SARANAC LAKE 59
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 46
CHAMPLAIN — The Red Storm, guided by Caleb Akey, Landon Faubert and Carter Hewitt, pushed past the Cougars for the win.
Akey led with 13 points, while Faubert and Hewitt had 12 apiece. Gabe Wilson and Marcus Navarra each had 10 marks. For three-point shots, Faubert had four, Wilson two and Akey and Hewitt one apiece.
“Coach Morgan and his team did a great job being patient on offense and controlling the clock,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “We missed a lot of great shot opportunities tonight.”
For the home squad, Darren Dubois and Evan Manor each had 12 points to lead the offense. Braydon Monette had two treys, while Steven Garrow and Aiden Creller each hit one.
“We tried to claw our way back into the game, but Saranac Lake made shots when they needed to stop our runs,” Connell said.
—
Saranac Lake 59, Northeastern Clinton 46
SL (59)
Wilson 3-2-10, Akey 6-0-13, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 5-0-10, Faubert 4-0-12, Hewitt 3-5-12, Strack 1-0-2, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0. Totals: 22-7-59.
NCCS (46)
Brown 2-0-4, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Dubuque 0-0-0, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 2-0-6, Dubois 6-0-12, Gilbo 1-0-2, Manor 5-2-12, Garrow 5-2-7, Creller 1-0-3. Totals: 19-4-46.
Halftime- SL, 30-26.
3 point goals- SL (8) Faubert 4, Wilson 2, Akey, Hewitt. NCCS (4) Monette 2, Garrow, Creller.
AUSABLE VALLEY 77
PERU 29
PERU — Korvin Dixon led the Patriots with 17 points en route to their rout of the Nighthawks.
Aiden Lopez followed closely behind with 16 points including four treys. Eli Douglas notched 11, along with Nate Doner and Kolin Dixon 10 points apiece. Kollin Dixon and Austin Matilla each hit a three-pointer in the victory.
On the other side, Peru was led by Connor Sweeney with 10 points. Wyatt Premore and Dillon Haudberg each hit a shot from behind the arch.
—
AVCS 77, Peru 29
AVCS (77)
Dixon 3-3-10, McCabe 0-0-0, Dixon 8-1-17, Doner 5-0-10, Garcia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 2-0-5, Rein 1-0-2, Inglish 1-0-2, Lopez 6-0-16, Douglas 5-1-11, Murphy 2-0-4. Totals: 33-5-77.
Peru (29)
Premore 2-1-5, Haudberg 1-1-4, Falvo 1-2-4, Allen 3-0-6, Corral 0-0-0, Teller 0-0-0, Sweeney 5-0-10, Petro 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 12-4-29.
Halftime- AVCS, 48-25.
3 point goals- AVCS (6) Dixon, Matilla, Lopez 4. Peru (2) Premore, Haudberg.
BEEKMANTOWN 65
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 52
BEEKMANTOWN — Josh Burgin led the Eagles with his 23-point performance to a win over the Bobcats.
Nate Parliament was next for the victors with 14 points. Brady Mannix and Peyton Viau each netted a three as well.
Beekmantown came out hot in the first, with NAC closing that lead to just six points at the end of the first quarter. Eagles coach Gary Castine said both teams exchanged buckets in the second, with his team maintaining the lead going into the half.
After increasing the lead to 15 at the end of the third, the Bobcats would still not back down, battling to the final buzzer.
"It definitely was not a textbook game,” Castine said. “There were 52 foul shots taken, and there could have been more than that. It was that kind of game.”
"There were also more turnovers than at Rambach's Bakery as both teams had several unforced errors. We haven't played in 12 days, but I'm not looking at that as an excuse,” he said. “We have to become consistent. In the third quarter, we looked like we were headed for the Penthouse as we only gave up six points. In the fourth quarter, we gave up 20 points and looked like we were headed to the outhouse.”
For the Bobcats, Matt Boulrice led with 18 points and Brady Boulrice had 16, along with two treys.
“I do have to give Coach Bilow credit as his kids have come a long way from when we saw them in the preseason,” Castine said. “They made us work for it tonight.”
—
Beekmantown 65, NAC 52
Beekmantown (65)
Viau 2-1-6, Mannix 1-0-3, VanNatten 1-3-5, LaBorde 1-1-3, Parent 1-2-4, Saroj 2-0-4, J. Sand 0-0-0, Parliament 6-2-14, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 8-7-23, N. Sand 1-1-3. Totals: 23-17-65.
NAC (52)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 6-2-16, Dumour 2-0-4, M. Boulrice 5-8-18, Magoon 1-2-4, King 0-0-0, LaFountain 2-0-4, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 2-0-4. Totals: 19-12-52.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 32-26.
3 point goals- NAC (2) B. Boulrice 2. Beekmantown (2) Viau, Mannix.
MVAC
NEWCOMB 47
LAKE PLACID 35
NEWCOMB — Marcus Armstrong and Logan Bush led Newcomb to a solid victory over Lake Placid, with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Logan Bush also had a three-pointer, along with Eric Bush.
For the Blue Bombers, Chris Byrne led with 12 tallies and a trey. Jack Armstrong and Will Douglas each hit a three in the loss as well.
—
Newcomb 47, Lake Placid 35
Newcomb (47)
L. Bush 5-1-12, E. Bush 2-3-8, Aguiler 0-0-0, Colon 1-3-5, Fifield 0-0-0, J. Armstrong 3-0-6, M. Armstrong 6-4-16. Totals: 17-11-47.
Lake Placid (35)
Armstrong 2-0-5, Byrne 5-1-12, Colby 1-0-2, Ledwith 1-1-3, A. Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Kondrat 0-2-2, S. Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Douglas 1-0-3, Hooker 1-0-2. Totals: 14-4-35.
Halftime- Newcomb, 27-11.
3 point goals- Newcomb (2) L. Bush, E. Bush. LP (3) Armstrong, Bryne, Douglas.
WILLSBORO 35
CHAZY 28
CHAZY — Originally a home game for the Warriors, the match was moved to Chazy due to an equipment issue in Willsboro.
Justin Joslyn led with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Harvey Merrill had 10 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, including one trey. Jaycob Gough also provided nine points and eight rebounds in the win.
“A physical, hard-fought, defensive battle ended with a late Willsboro surge,” Warriors coach Eric Arnold said.
“Overall this was a great game to witness,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “Both teams played hard defensively and really made it tough for the other team to have any clear looks. Unfortunately for us, it is hard to have a positive outcome in any game with only three points scored in the fourth quarter.”
For the Eagles, the leading scorer was Zamir Foster with nine points and one three. Zane Stevens, Jordan Juneau and Landon Salimando each had five points, including one three-pointer, in the loss
“I give credit to Willsboro. They made it tough for us throughout the game and hit their free throws when it mattered at the end,” Tetreault said.
—
Willsboro 35, Chazy 28
Willsboro (35)
Merrill 2-5-10, Sawitski 0-0-0, Joslyn 5-0-13, Gough 2-5-9, Cassavaugh 1-1-3, Frechette 0-0-0. Totals: 10-11-35.
Chazy (28)
Stevens 1-2-5, Juneau 2-0-5, McAfee 1-0-2, Foster 4-0-9, Salimando 2-0-5, LaBarge 0-0-0, Kise 1-0-2, Dwyer 0-0-0. Totals: 11-2-28.
Halftime- Tied, 18-18.
3 point goals- Willsboro (4) Joslyn 3, Merrill. Chazy (4) Stevens, Juneau, Foster, Salimando.
KEENE 51
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 36
JOHNSBURG — The Beavers took home the win led by Vann Morrelli with 19 points and three treys on Johnsburg/Minerva’s Senior Night.
The home team honored its seniors in Yanden Cleveland, Andrew Prosser and Noah Moffitt.
However, for Keene, Keenan Linton had 12 points and Soren Jacobson had 15 in the win. Linton also netted a three, along with Hyler Isham.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Rodney Wolfe recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Wolfe also had two treys, with Cleveland and Kaden Degroat each hitting one.
—
Keene 51, J/M 36
Keene (51)
Caito 1-0-2, DelPozo 0-0-0, Linton 5-1-12, Morrelli 8-0-19, Isham 1-0-3, Smith 0-0-0, Jacobson 7-1-15. Totals: 22-2-51.
J/M (36)
Degroat 3-0-7, Cleveland 3-0-7, Poirer 0-0-0, Vanderwarker 0-0-0, Millington 0-0-0, Galle 2-0-4, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 8-0-18. Totals: 16-0-36.
Halftime- Keene, 22-18.
3 point goals- Keene (5) Morrelli 3, Linton, Isham. J/M (4) Wolfe 2, Cleveland, Degroat.
GIRLS
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 60
SARANAC LAKE 28
SARANAC LAKE — The Cougars came out and pounced on the Red Storm from the very beginning, led by Desiree Dubois who had 20 points in the victory.
Dubois also recorded four three-pointers. Bailee LaFountain was next with nine points, including one trey, while Audi Hollister netted eight.
“NCCS jumped on us early, taking a 33-4 lead after the first quarter,” Saranac Lake’s Chad LaDue said. “I thought they moved the ball very well and always found the best shot. They are just at a different level than us and are a very well-coached team.”
For LaDue’s Red Storm, Sydney Leeret led with eight points, followed by Kylee Meyer who had seven, including the team’s only three-pointer.
“I was happy with our effort in the second half and we scored 21 of our 28 in the second half,” LaDue said. “We knew we were not going to win on the scoreboard, but after the first quarter I was proud of our effort and for not giving up.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 60, Saranac Lake 28
NCCS (60)
Prairie 1-0-2, DuBois 8-0-20, LaFountain 4-0-9, Hollister 3-2-8, Roberts 1-0-2, Trudo 0-0-0, Racine 3-0-6, Turner 1-1-3, Deso 3-0-6, Richard 1-0-2, Cheller 1-0-2. Totals: 26-3-60.
SL (28)
Leeret 4-0-8, A. LaDue 1-0-2, Ownes 0-0-0, Hewitt 2-1-5, Peer 3-0-6, Clark 0-0-0, C. LaDue 0-0-0, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, Meyer 3-0-7. Totals: 13-1-28.
Halftime- NCCS, 44-7.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Dubois 4, LaFountain. SL (1) Meyer.
