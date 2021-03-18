PHS comeback bid falls short against Salmon River

FORT COVINGTON — Plattsburgh High got out to a great start, but the middle stanza proved to be a bit of a bugaboo against Salmon River.
The Shamrocks scored four unanswered goals in the second period to erase a 3-1 deficit and came away with a 5-4 victory over the Hornets, Thursday, in a non-conference girls hockey game that featured two teams that reached last year's final four in Lake Placid.
Karah White recorded a hat trick in the middle frame for Salmon River, and Brycelan Sunday and Rayla Cunningham also lit the lamp for the Shamrocks.
Amanda Vaughn, Ada Johnston and Mackenzie Brown all found the back of the net once in the first period to help Plattsburgh gain the early upper hand.
"We had a strong first and third period," Hornets coach Trevor Cameron said. "The second period, we came out flat and lost defensive-zone battles the entire period. In order to win, we must win our own blue line for 45 minutes.
"We had plenty of chances to bury the puck and came up short. Our girls pressed hard the entire third for the equalizer. Looking forward to playing Salmon River again next week."
Gillian Boule scored one minute into the final frame to bring Plattsburgh within one, but that's as close as the Hornets came to evening the score.
Ava Julian (8) and Amelia LeBrun (12) combined to stop 20 shots for the Hornets.
—
Salmon River 5, Plattsburgh High 4
First period- 1, SR, Sunday (Adams), 10:39. 2, PHS, Vaughn, 9:03. 3, PHS, Johnston (Vaughn, Courson), 8:22. 4, PHS, Brown (Vaughn), 6:16.
Second period- 5, SR, Cunningham (Gibson), 13:55. 6, SR, White (Sunday), 11:56 PP. 7, SR, White, 4:15 PP. 8, SR, White (Collette), 1:42 PP.
Third period- 9, PHS, Boule (Giroux), 14:00 PP.
Shots- Salmon River, 29-25.
Saves- Julian, PHS, 8-11. Lebrun, PHS, 12-14.
