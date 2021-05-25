PHS boys, Peru girls snag close wins

PLATTSBURGH – The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis matches between Plattsburgh High and Peru were great ones, Tuesday.
The Hornet boys came away with a 3-2 victory, while the Nighthawk girls turned in a 3-2 win.
Plattsburgh singles dominated the Nighthawks, while Peru swept in the doubles matches in the boys competition.
Plattsburgh freshman Sebastien Bonnabesse picked up a win over Austin Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
Nicholas Bula and Andrew Bula also secured singles victories, over Jacob Burgette and Quincy Luck, respectively.
During the doubles matches, Nighthawks Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman defeated John Cantwell and Simon Meyer, 6-2, 6-1.
Peru’s Isaac Mitchell and Sebastien Schaefer also won their match 6-3, 6-0.
In the girls match, Olivia Davis and Jacklin Mitchel secured points in No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, while the third and decisive point was earned by Elise Beauharnois and Emma Posada at No. 1 doubles.
For Plattsburgh, Olivia Nowoseilski took the No. 3 singles match, and Vera Saliba and Guiseppina Gallicchio snagged the win in No. 2 doubles.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 3, Peru 2
Singles
No.1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Davis(Peru) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. Burgette (Peru) 6-2, 6-4
No. 3- A. Bula (PHS) def. Luck (Peru) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1- Mero and Lederman (Peru) def. Cantwell and Meyer (PHS) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2- Mitchell and Schaefer (Peru) def Buckser and Schaefer (PHS) 6-3, 6-0
Girls
Peru 3, Plattsburgh High 2
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Bonnabesse, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Gottschall, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Nowoseilski (PHS) def. Beauharnois, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Beauharnois and Posada def. Cantwell and Courson, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Saliba and Gallicchio def. Eagleson and Raymond, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
