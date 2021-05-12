PHS boys lax tops Potsdam

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys lacrosse team got into the win column, Wednesday, with a 15-8 defeat of Potsdam in a Section VII-X game.
Kai Birtz netted the Hornets' first goal and powered his team with six tallies, and the Plattsburgh defense locked in for the second half.
The Hornets limited the Sandstoners to just one goal in the final frame to take full control.
Preston Daniels scored five times to boost Plattsburgh, and Jake Dandrow (3) and Owen Pray (1) combined for another four.
Corbin Murray turned away 15 shots to anchor the Hornet defense, which Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth called aggressive.
The Hornets coach complimented the performances of Jackson Kain and Hunter Laravia on the defensive end.
Logan McCargor finished with two markers for Potsdam, while Tyler Berkman had a goal and three assists.
—
Plattsburgh High 15, Potsdam 8
PHS 8 7 — 15
POT 7 1 — 8
Scoring
PHS- Kai Birtz 6-1,Preston Daniels 5-3, Jake Dandrow 3-0, Owen Pray 1-0, Jackson Kain 0-2, Griffin Ovios 0-1, Jake Kennedy 0-1.
POT- Logan McCargor 2-1, Tyler Berkman 1-3, Drew Talcott 1-1, Alex Baxter 1-0, Derek Grant 1-0, Devin Green.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 51-33.
Ground Balls- Plattsburgh High, 19-17.
Faceoffs- Potsdam, 14-7.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 15. Dillon (2), Mathis (4), POT, 6.
