PHS boys lax falls to Salmon River

FORT COVINGTON — Salmon River used a strong second half to get past Plattsburgh High, 17-3, in Section VII-X boys lacrosse, Monday.
The Hornets actually got out to a quick start and held a 2-1 lead after goals from Jackson Kain and Jake Kennedy, but the Shamrocks took over from there.
Salmon River held a 6-3 lead at halftime and scored 11 straight goals in the second half to finish off Plattsburgh.
Crayton Cree found the back of the net five times for the Shamrocks.
This was the first game of the season for the Hornets after missing out on their first three scheduled matchups of the season due to COVID-19 complications.
Edward Jacobs anchored the Shamrocks' defense with five saves.
Salmon River 17, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS 3 0 — 3
SR 6 11 — 17
Scoring
PHS- Kain 1-1, Kennedy 1-0, Birtz 1-0, Daniels 0-1.
SR- C. Cree 5-2, T. Elijah 2-3, C.Terrance 2-3, M. Cree 2-1,T. Lazore 2-0, S. Chubb 1-1, E. Seymour 1-0, K.Thompson 1-0, M. Tehornhiathon 1-0.
Shots- Salmon River, 42-13.
Ground balls- Salmon River, 25-13.
Faceoffs- Salmon River, 16-5.
Saves- E. Jacobs, SR, 5. Murray, PHS, 15.
