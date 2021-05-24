PHS boys fall to St. Lawrence

BRASHER FALLS — Jayden Ashley and Alexander Burg both scored four times to lead the St. Lawrence boys lacrosse team to a 13-3 victory over Plattsburgh High, Monday, in a Section VII-X game.
Hunter Laravia scored twice for the Hornets, including his first career goal, and James Burnham had the other tally for the Plattsburgh squad.
"Hunter Laravia is a tall, lanky defenseman who spends most of his games mired in anonymity," Hornets coach Tom Pillsworth said. "Most games he is snuffing out the other team's offense and causing turnovers, doing whatever he can, but today was different. With players missing (due to Covid protocols and academic ineligibility), the junior jumped onto the midfield line playing both sides of the field. His coaches pleaded with him to pace himself, but he just kept pushing."
Preston Daniels and Jake Dandrow both picked up assists for Plattsburgh, and Corbin Murray (11) and Owen Pray (3) combined for 14 saves.
"While the final score was 13-3, Laravia and all the boys on this team did the school proud with how they played the game."
—
St. Lawrence 13, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS- Laravia 2-0, Burnham 1-0, Daniels 0-1, Dandrow 0-1.
SLW- Ashley 4-2, Burg 4-0, Frary 1-1, Dow 1-0, Shattuck 1-0, Adams 2-0, Foster 0-2.
Halftime- St. Lawrence, 8-0.
Shots- St. Lawrence, 46-15.
Ground balls- St. Lawrence, 17-15.
Faceoffs- St. Lawrence, 9-8.
Saves- Murray (11), Pray (3), PHS, 14.
SATURDAY
MASSENA 15
PLATTSBURGH 4
PLATTSBURGH — The combination of the Red Raiders' high-powered offense and the steamy, hot weather proved to be too much for the Hornets.
Led by four goals from Treyton Sunday, Massena notched a 15-5 win over Plattsburgh High.
The Hornets got out to a slow start and trailed 7-0 at halftime.
Jackson Kain and Preston Daniels both had a goal and assist for Plattsburgh, while Griffin Ovios and Kai Birtz scored once apiece. Jake Kennedy registered an assist.
"Aside from Kain and Kennedy, Griffin Ovios was able to pick up his first career goal," Hornets coach Tom Pillsworth said.
"In addition to Ovios. freshman Dylan Pachter and Ben Sherman logged heavy minutes at the midfield position as did Ryan Castro, Aiden Nye and Jake Dandrow."
—
Massena 15, Plattsburgh High 4
MAS- Sunday 4-1, Takaronhiotakie 2-5, Labarge 2-1, Jacobs 2-2, Duga 2-0, Lazore 1-0, von Borstel 1-0, Rufa 1-0, Premo 1-0.
PHS- Kain 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Ovios 1-0, Birtz 1-0, Kennedy 0-1.
Halftime- Massena, 7-0.
Shots- Massena, 45-32.
Faceoffs- Massena, 16-5.
Saves- Premo, MAS, 4. Pray (6), Murray (7), PHS, 13.
