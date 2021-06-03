PHS, Beekmantown, Seton battle in multi-team meet

BEEKMANTOWN — Plattsburgh split its meet with Beekmantown while sweeping its meet against Seton Catholic as a part of multi-team Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track action, Thursday.
The Eagles’ boys took down the Hornets in a close 71-60 meet with Izaiah Jock, Carter Ducatte and Connor Goodwin leading the way with multiple event wins for the Beekmantown squad. Owen Mulligan also registered multiple event wins for Plattsburgh in the loss.
For the Hornet girls, Siri Sorenson, Nora Graves and Madeline Boule each tallied multiple-win nights in the 63-60 victory over the Eagles. Elizabeth Chapman and Angelina Lyons helped keep the meet tight with multiple wins of their own.
In the Plattsburgh-Seton Catholic matchup, Owen Mulligan and Ben Bordeau helped push the Hornets to victory, with Bordeau sweeping the throws. Gavin Bobbie and Aiden Pearl each grabbed multiple wins for the Knights in the loss.
On the girls side, Madeline Boule and Siri Sorenson locked down the victory for Plattsburgh, with Sorenson sweeping the throws.
For the Knights, Faline Yang and Abby Pearl continued their strong seasons as the team’s multiple event winners in the meet.
All results received for this multi-team meet are listed below.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 71, Plattsburgh 60
3200 relay- 1, BCS (I. Jock, N. Sand, D. Bibeau, C. Goodwin), 9:35.1.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 17.4.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.6.
1600- 1, Barnery, PHS, 5:23.8.
400 relay- 1, BCS (G. Reams, E. Burke, D. Cox, K. Parent).
400- 1, C. Ducatte, BCS, 55.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 1:10.6.
800- 1, Barnery, PHS, 2:23.1.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 23.6.
3200- 1, C. Goodwin, BCS, 12:14.7.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (C. Ducatte, D. Cox, N. Sand, B. VanAlpen), 4:00.6.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, BCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 19-11.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 37-9.
Shot put- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 37-9.
Discus- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 95-5.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 63, Beekmantown 60
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Graves, Clermont, Neale, Billow), 11:53.5.
110 hurdles- 1, E. Chapman, BCS, 18.1.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.3.
1600- 1, Graves, PHS, 5:55.5.
400 relay- 1, BCS (E. Chapman, D. Dyke, M. LaMora, A. Lyons), 55.5.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:05.9.
400 hurdles- 1, E. Chapman, BCS, 1:19.1.
800- 1, Graves, PHS, 2:46.2.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.1.
3200- 1, Eldredge, BCS 17:29.5.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Snide, Neale, Clermont, Boule), 4:46.5.
High jump- 1, Yokum, PHS, 4-9.
Long jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 14-11.
Triple jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 30-10.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 27-9.5.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 81-1.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 79, Seton Catholic 31
3200 relay- 1, SC (Guay, Pearl, M. Gratstein, B Gratstein), 9:32.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Gul, PHS, 20.2.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.6.
1600- 1, Pearl, SC, 5:17.9.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Jackson, PHS, 58.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 1:10.6.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:19.9.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 23.6.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 17-5.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 37-9.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 39-5.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 101-5.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 77, Seton Catholic 37
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Pearl, Dejordy, Yang).
100 hurdles- 1, Metcalf, SC, 22.5.
100- 1, Boule, PHS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:36.2.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Keliihananui, King, Sorenson, LaValley), 57.5.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:05.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Neale, PHS, 1:26.3.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:38.5.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.5.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 11:53.2.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Snide, Clermont, Neale, Boule), 4:46.5.
High jump- 1, Yokum, PHS, 4-9.
Long jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 14-1.
Triple jump- 1, LaValley, PHS, 30-8.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 27-9.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 81-11.
LAKE PLACID 82, AUSABLE VALLEY 9
AUSABLE VALLEY 57, LAKE PLACID 56
CLINTONVILLE — Lake Placid’s boys took every event contested, but AuSable Valley’s girls eked out a one-point victory in their meet.
Zach Gavin, Jack Lawrence and Will Douglas led the way for the Blue Bombers, with each having multiple event wins in the meet.
The Patriot girls had one multiple-event winner, Kaydence Hoehn, and managed to piece together a 57-56 victory.
Annie Rose-McCandlish, Lilly Rother and Ellen Lansing each had multiple event wins for the Lake Placid girls in their loss.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 82, AuSable Valley 9
3200 relay- 1, LP (Douglas,Hollander, Gavin, Brenner), 11:25.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Marshall, LP, 13.1.
1600- 1, Flanigan, LP, 5:26.8.
400 relay- 1, LP (Cooper, Hollander, Marshall, Roth), 53.4.
400- 1, Gavin, LP, 1:01.9.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Douglas, LP, 2:28.2.
200- 1, Marshall, LP, 28.2.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 11:21.3.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Douglas, Flaniigan, Gavin, Lawrence), 4:29.9.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Lawrence, LP, 16.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Brownel, LP, 31-2.
Discus- 1, Lawrence, LP, 90-11.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 57, Lake Placid 56
3200 relay- 1, LP (Rose-McCandlish, Lansing, Rother, Cohen), 11:56.
100 hurdles- 1, Perry, AVCS, 23.7.
100- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 13.9.
1500- 1, Rother, LP, 6:02.5.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (Hodgson, Clark, Hoehn, Pelkey), 1:01.1.
400- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 1:11.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LP, 1:15.1.
800- 1, Rother, LP, 2:52.1.
200- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 29.
3000- 1, Cohen, LP, 13:39.1.
1600 relay- 1, AVCS (Butler, Haner, Pelkey, Perry), 6:24.9.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 13-7.75.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 29-6.75.
Shot put- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 22-7.
Discus- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 54-8.5.
SARANAC 100, PERU 20
SARANAC 116, PERU 16
SARANAC — Saranac’s boys and girls both turned in a dominant performance in their meet against Peru.
The Chiefs’ boys were led by Stephen Fleury, Zashon Abrams, John Balch, Andrew Woodruff and Branden Ashley who all had multiple event wins in the meet.
Harrison Matthews and Bryn Reynolds were the only event winners for the Nighthawk boys.
Desiree Jean-Pierre, Mackenzie Converse, Marissa LeDuc, Emilee Pecore and Sienna Boulds each had multiple event wins for the Saranac girls
Lillian Swyers captured the only event win of the meet for Peru, winning the 100-meter hurdles.
—
Boys
Saranac 100, Peru 20
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Stanton, Woodruff, Cayea, J. Balch), 9:15.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 18.72.
100- 1, Abrams, SCS, 11.59.
1600- 1, J. Balch, SCS 5:12.
400 relay- 1, SCS (LaBarre, Norcross, Harkness, Abrams), 46.5.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 55.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:06.2.
800- 1, Woodruff, SCS, 2:24.2.
200- 1, Abrams, SCS, 24.56.
3200- 1, J. Balch, SCS, 10:54.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Fleury, Miller, B. Balch, Norcross), 4:22.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Abrams, SCS, 16-10.5.
Triple jump- 1, Fleury, SCS, 34-7.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 43-6.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 96-11.
—
Girls
Saranac 100, Peru 20
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Sanger, Breen, K. Fay, Boulds), 11:54.1.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 19.29.
100- 1, Pecore, SCS, 13.95.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 6:18.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, M. Willette, Wynnik), 56.6.
400- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 1:03.7.
400 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 1:17.6.
800- 1, Boulds, SCS, 2:59.5.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 28.95.
3000- 1, Boulds, SCS, 12:29.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Hanson, Willette, Ducatte, Converse), 5:05.73.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 15-6.5.
Triple jump- 1, Converse, SCS, 30-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 28-8.5.
Discus- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 74-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.