Peru's volleyball season ends at regionals

GLOVERSVILLE — The Peru volleyball team's fantastic season came to an end on Saturday, but the Nighthawks have plenty to be proud of.
Broadalbin-Perth played spoiler to the Nighthawks with a 3-0 win in a NYSPHSAA Class B regional.
Rachel Madore turned in 13 assists, eight points and seven digs to lead Peru, and Alyssa Bartholomew recorded 16 digs.
The Patriots took care of business in the first set, but the Nighthawks rallied in the second frame.
Peru held a 19-16 lead in the middle set before a key timeout by Broadalbin-Perth allowed the Patriots to regroup and win 25-20.
The Section II champions finished off Peru in the third set, 25-13, to punch their ticket to their second-straight final four appearance.
Sophia Rogers turned in nine kills to boost Broadalbin-Perth, and Samantha Westfall added five more kills.
Olivia Fraser finished with five aces for the Patriots.
Mallory Martin filled every statistical category for the Nighthawks, most notably with her six points, five kills and four digs.
Alexandrea LaValley and Katie Finn both contributed seven digs for Peru.
—
Broadalbin-Perth 3, Peru 0
13-25, 20-25, 13-25
PCS- Bartholomew 2 assists, 16 digs; Madore 8 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs; Martin 6 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 4 digs; Finn 1 point, 6 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs; LaValley 1 kill, 7 digs; Lyon 1 kill, 3 digs; 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Cunningham 5 points; Lozier 4 points, 1 dig.
