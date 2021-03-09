Peru's Bowman, Smith dazzle on the lanes

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High and Peru boys and girls bowling teams took part in an unscored Champlain Valley Athletic Conference match, Monday, at North Bowl Lanes.
In the girls competition, the Nighthawks' Kathryn Bowman led the way with a 642 series highlighted by games of 253 and 207.
Leita Ciolek (536) and Madison Provost (441) had the next best series to pace Peru.
For the Hornets, Scotlyn McCormick had a team-high 133 game, and Madison Briggs had the best series thanks to a 331.
Kaylee Crossley was in between McCormick and Briggs when it came to series totals with a 313.
Keegan Smith sparkled on the lanes for the Nighthawks with three games over 200, including a 267, and he totaled a 710 series.
Josh Trombley worked his way to a 668 series, and Mike Blower notched a 201 game.
Plattsburgh High's Evan Rundall tallied a 573 series, which included a game of 205.
—
Results
Girls
Peru- Kathryn Bowman 182-207-253-642; Leita Ciolek 162-182-192-536; Madison Provost 175-441.
PHS- Madison Briggs 131-331; Kaylee Crossley 120-313; Scotlyn McCormick 133-311.
Boys
Peru- Keegan Smith 267-217-226-710; Josh Trombley 249-203-216-668; Mike Blower 201-192-198-591; Jack Dermody 178; Avery Duval 177.
PHS- Evan Rundall 176-192-205-573.
