Peru's Bowman rolls spectacular 753 series

PLATTSBURGH — Kathryn Bowman fired an outstanding 278-245-230-753 series at North Bowl Lanes Wednesday afternoon to power the Peru girls to a 4-0 victory over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Leita Ciolek added a 205 game and 584 triple for the Nighthawks. Madison Tromblee's 451 series paced the Patriots.
Seventh-grader Maxwell Benware rolled his first-ever 700 series with a 217-269-214-700 to help give the AuSable Valley boys a 3-1 victory. Joshua Eaton added a 219 game and Conner Laduke a 208 for the Patriots.
Josh Trombley's 201-247-622 were the high scores for the Nighthawks. Keegan Smith added a 236 game and 595 series, while Mike Blower rolled a 228 game and Avery Duval a 212.
Girls
Peru 4, AuSable Valley 0
PCS- Bowman, 278-245-230-753. Ciolek, 191-205-188-584.
AVCS- Lacy, 477. Tromblee, 451. Robare, 315.
Boys
AuSable Valley 3, Peru 1
PCS- Trombley, 201-247-622. Smith, 236-192-595. Blower, 228-186-573. Duval, 212.
AVCS- Benware, 217-269-214-700. Eaton, 193-219-594. Laduke, 208-532.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
WILLSBORO 0
PLATTSBURGH — Morgan Brunet tossed 202 and 204 games on the way to a 575 series to lead the Beekmantown girls.
Alexa Sampica added a 211 game and 553 triple for the Eagles and Kylie Hilborne a 501 series.
The Warriors' Autumn Phinney rolled her first-ever 200 game with a 209 and fired a 486 triple. Emily Mitchell added a 186 game.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
WCS- Benway, 100-109-140-349. Phinney, 157-120-209-486. Mitchell, 186-132-131-449.
BCS- K. Hilborne, 159-172-170-501. Sampica, 190-211-152-553. P. Hilborne, 150-162-165-477. Brunet, 202-169-204-575. Fessette, 126-170-296. Cragle, 135.
MONDAY
UNSCORED MATCH
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High and Peru boys and girls bowling teams took part in an unscored Champlain Valley Athletic Conference match, Monday, at North Bowl Lanes.
In the girls competition, the Nighthawks' Kathryn Bowman led the way with a 642 series highlighted by games of 253 and 207.
Leita Ciolek (536) and Madison Provost (441) had the next best series to pace Peru.
For the Hornets, Scotlyn McCormick had a team-high 133 game, and Madison Briggs had the best series thanks to a 331.
Kaylee Crossley was in between McCormick and Briggs when it came to series totals with a 313.
Keegan Smith sparkled on the lanes for the Nighthawks with three games over 200, including a 267, and he totaled a 710 series.
Josh Trombley worked his way to a 668 series, and Mike Blower notched a 201 game.
Plattsburgh High's Evan Rundall tallied a 573 series, which included a game of 205.
Results
Girls
Peru- Kathryn Bowman 182-207-253-642; Leita Ciolek 162-182-192-536; Madison Provost 175-441.
PHS- Madison Briggs 131-331; Kaylee Crossley 120-313; Scotlyn McCormick 133-311.
Boys
Peru- Keegan Smith 267-217-226-710; Josh Trombley 249-203-216-668; Mike Blower 201-192-198-591; Jack Dermody 178; Avery Duval 177.
PHS- Evan Rundall 176-192-205-573.
