Peru's Beattie throws second no-hitter of the season

PERU — Emily Beattie is getting pretty good at throwing no-hitters.
For the second time this season, the Peru senior threw a hitless gem, and the Nighthawks secured a 10-0 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball victory, Monday, against Beekmantown.
Beattie fanned four batters and walked just two, and Bri Brousseau led the offense with a 2-for-4 day at the dish with a double and triple.
"Tonight was a big win for us, and we played great defense behind some great pitching by Emily," Peru coach Amie Marshall said.
"Beekmantown is a tough team, and our defense was on. We saw some solid plays by Kayleigh Jackson and Natalie Miner. We were impressed with the girls' grit in the heat tonight."
Rachel Madore chipped in with a triple and single to boost the Nighthawks.
The Eagles' Bella Brown pitched the entire game and tossed scoreless frames in the third, fourth and fifth.
—
Peru 10, Beekmantown 0
BCS 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
PCS 140 005 X — 10 6 3
Brown, Mulvaney (6) and Ruest. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Brown. 2B- Brousseau (PCS). 3B- Brousseau (PCS), Madore (PCS).
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 6
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
PLATTSBURGH — Calli Fitzwater continued the excellent season she is having with a great start in the circle that featured 17 strikeouts.
Lauren Baker led Plattsburgh with a team-high two hits.
"Both teams played good defense behind some really good pitching," Hornets coach Cindy McMahon said. "NAC played a solid game start to finish. They were disciplined at the plate, ran the bases well and played good defense. They made it so we didn’t have many easy runs.
"Calli had another really good outing and worked really hard to get out of a couple of jams."
Rhylee Poupore turned in seven strikeouts for the Bobcats, and Emma Rabideau hit a double.
—
Plattsburgh High 6, Northern Adirondack 3
NAC 011 000 1 — 3 6 2
PHS 113 010 X — 6 7 3
Poupore and Gilmore. Fitzwater and Duquette. WP- Duquette. LP- Poupore. 2B- Rabideau.
TICONDEROGA 15
MORIAH 6
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinel offense was clicking and led by a team-high four hits from Lizzie Rich.
Kennedy Davis turned in a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a triple and three RBIs, and Jade Charboneau went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Winning pitcher Anna Whitman fanned seven Viking batters.
Paige Towns had the best day at the dish for Moriah with a 3-for-4 performance that was highlighted by two triples and two RBIs.
Hannah Slattery added a double and single to boost the Vikings.
—
Ticonderoga 15, Moriah 6
MCS 220 000 2 — 6 9 5
TCS 421 350 X — 15 14 3
G. Eichen and M. Eichen. Whitman and Rich. WP- Whitman. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Rich (TCS) 2, Slattery (MCS). 3B- Towns (MCS) 2, Whitman (TCS), Davis (TCS).
SARANAC 16
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC — Allison Garman's triple and single combined with two singles by Payton Couture helped highlight the Chiefs' success in the lineup.
Tori Wells also hit a triple to contribute to Saranac's eight-hit total.
"Both teams made most of the plays today, but we were able to get the hits at the right times," Chiefs coach Sam Campbell said. "Control issues helped us get runners on base before the hits, which was the difference in the game. It could have been a much closer game."
Tailor Whitson notched both of the Red Storm's hits.
Hailee Liberty struck out three batters en route to her pitching victory.
—
Saranac 16, Saranac Lake 1
SLC 001 00 — 1 2 2
SCS 513 16 — 16 8 3
K. Meyer, K. Goetz (5) and K. Goetz, P. Barry (5). H. Liberty and O. Benjamin. WP- H. Liberty. LP- K. Meyer. 3B- Wells (SCS), Garman (SCS).
FRIDAY
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 15
SARANAC LAKE 2
SARANAC LAKE — Allie Barber homered, and plenty of other Bobcats had success at the plate as well.
Rhylee Poupore thrived in the circle and fanned 10 batters to work her way to the pitching win.
Kylee Meyer blasted a home run of her own for the Red Storm.
Barber, Abby Peryea and Emma Rabideau all finished with two hits for the Bobcats.
Both of Rabideau's hits were doubles.
Karlie Goetz had a double of her own in the Saranac Lake lineup.
—
Northern Adirondack 15, Saranac Lake 2
NAC 372 102 1 — 15 9 0
SLC 100 001 0 — 2 4 6
Poupore and Gilmore. Goetz, Meyer (5) and Barry. WP- Poupore. LP- Goetz. 2B- Goetz (SLCS), Peryea (NAC), LaBarge (NAC), Rabideau (NAC) 2. HR- Meyer (SLCS), Barber (NAC).
